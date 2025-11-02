SNL kicks off its cold open with a parody NYC Mayoral debate starring Miles Teller

In Saturday Night Live’s latest episode, Miles Teller returned to Studio 8H to lead a cold open that instantly grabbed viewers’ attention. The Top Gun: Maverick star portrayed former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in a biting parody of the New York City mayoral debate, marking one of SNL’s sharpest political sketches of the season.

Teller, who previously hosted in 2022, delivered a surprisingly nuanced comedic turn — poking fun at Cuomo’s public controversies while capturing the chaotic spirit of modern New York politics.

Brandi Carlile made her fourth musical appearance, while the night’s sketches — from political satire to over-the-top pre-taped parodies — reminded audiences of SNL’s signature mix of irreverent humor and cultural commentary.

Miles Teller takes on Andrew Cuomo in SNL’s chaotic mayoral debate cold open

At the start of the episode, SNL launched into a fictional Spectrum NY1 debate, featuring three colorful candidates vying for control of New York City.

Miles Teller appeared as former Governor Andrew Cuomo, opening the debate with his trademark swagger and an unmistakable nod to his past controversies.

“You all know me,” Teller’s Cuomo said, miming an exaggerated hand motion. “I got us through COVID and then yada yada yada, honk honk, squeeze squeeze.”

The cold open also featured Ramy Youssef as Queens Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani and Shane Gillis as Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa.

Kenan Thompson played the weary moderator who asked:

“Why would you want the worst job in the world?”

Teller’s Cuomo quickly fired back:

“As we all know, as soon as you are elected mayor, everyone in the city immediately hates you. And in that way, I’m already one step ahead of the game.”

The sketch balanced absurdity with surprisingly sharp commentary on the state of city politics.

Youssef’s Mamdani appealed directly to progressive voters — and their “white guilt” — while Sliwa offered bizarre anecdotes about being shot in a yellow cab.

The parody reached new heights when James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump crashed the debate, turning it into a surreal musical number inspired by The Phantom of the Opera.

Trump’s quip about ordering a “Big Mac with a hole in the middle” as his go-to bagel and his vow to be a “very hands-on” mayor brought the sketch to a chaotic yet fitting conclusion.

Recap of the episode: Miles Teller’s return to SNL

Beyond the political satire, SNL’s latest episode showcased Miles Teller’s versatility. The actor opened the show with a self-deprecating monologue, addressing his recent loss of a home during the Los Angeles wildfires and expressing gratitude for the show’s warm welcome.

His humor and candor set the tone for a night that blended goofy sketches with heartfelt moments.

Among the standout segments was Property Brothers: White House Edition, where Teller played both Jonathan and Drew Scott in a spoof of home renovation shows — this time “renovating” the East Wing of the White House for Donald Trump and Melania (played hilariously by Chloe Fineman).

Another highlight came with Hungover Halloween Game Show, a quintessential Kenan Thompson vehicle in which Teller played one of several miserable contestants recalling their disastrous nights out.

The night’s musical guest, Brandi Carlile, also performed two powerful songs.

The next episode of SNL will air on November 8, 2025, at 8:30 pm PT/11:30 pm ET on NBC in the United States and stream the following day on Peacock, featuring Nikki Glaser as host and Sombr as the musical guest.