Sister Wives star Christine gets candid about her oxycodone addiction in her new memoir

Image via Instagram/@christian_brownsw

Sister Wives’ alum Christine is looking back at her life in her newly released memoir, Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family, and Finding Freedom. The TLC star is being completely honest about some unspoken issues that she struggled with during her time on the show.

Christine is opening up about her addiction issues and how she overcame them after her daughter confronted her about helping Christine find her way back to herself.

As Christine Brown talks about her addiction struggles in her newly released book, she is also throwing ample light on her previous life, rocky marriage with Kody Brown and how her long friendship with Meri came to an end due to an argument involving their children.

The TLC star gets candid about her Oxycodone addiction

As Christine Brown Woolley writes in her newly released memoir, she developed a dependency on painkillers after she underwent a knee surgery in 2016. She further writes how she never took an oxycodone before, and if something hurt, she would take an ibuprofen or aspirin.

It was only after she took Oxycodone, Christine realised that the medication was an extremely powerful one.

“On the third day, after the surgery, I felt like I had the flu. I was achy from head to toe,” she recalled. “I took an oxycodone, and all the symptoms went away. Oh, I thought. I’m not taking this for my knee anymore. I’m taking it because I’m achy everywhere. “ It gave me the best high I've ever felt. I was on top of the world and I could accomplish everything!” she wrote. “I lived about two minutes away from the interview set, so I could take an oxycodone just before I left, drive to work before it hit and then feel great on set. Oxy made the set fine. I could do anything on oxy.”

However, Christine soon realised how bad she was feeling without these pills. The TLC star recalls,

“About 45 minutes later, I would feel the low coming and I’d feel so sad. … All I could do was think about the next hit and it was hours away.”

Christine recalls feeling “unbalanced” while struggling with addiction

Christine admitted that it was difficult as she struggled with overcoming her addiction. Christine further added how she felt unbalanced for six months after quitting the medication.

"I never had the high again and I never had the low,” she wrote. “After about a week of that, Kody took all of the young girls out of town, and I spent the weekend in bed sobbing, watching Pretty Woman over and over and sobbing. I couldn’t handle my life, I couldn’t handle anything. My mom stayed with me and took care of me". "At the end, I gave the rest of the oxycodone to my mom.” "I didn’t feel like me, and all I wanted was oxycodone. I couldn’t get it, and that made me angry,” she wrote, adding that “the memory of that high” still tempts her. “I knew I would never feel that high again. It was that fast to become addicted and then that long to find myself again.”

