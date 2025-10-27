Sister Wives season 20 episode 5 recap: Kody and Robyn navigate Aurora’s love life as she introduces her new boyfriend Brody to the family

Sister Wives' Kody Brown attends the Fox's "Special Forces" Red Carpet (Image via Getty)

In Sister Wives season 20, episode 5, which aired on October 26, 2025, Kody and Robyn Brown addressed a new phase in their daughter Aurora’s life as she introduced her boyfriend, Brody Utley, to the family.

The meeting centered on Kody’s conversation with Brody about values, expectations and chastity, reflecting his protective approach toward his children’s relationships.

The episode followed the family gathering during the holidays, where Kody met Brody for the first time and expressed his views on maintaining boundaries in dating.

Episode 5 highlights of Sister Wives season 20

Kody meets Aurora’s boyfriend, Brody

During the October 26 episode, Kody Brown met 23-year-old Aurora’s boyfriend, Brody, whom she had been dating for several months. Kody used the introduction to discuss his beliefs about relationships and responsibility. He told Brody,

“I say to these young men, almost always your job is to protect my daughter, even from yourself.”

He continued explaining his perspective on dating and chastity, saying that when people date before marriage, he views it as “kissing another man’s wife” until the relationship becomes a marriage.

Kody emphasized that this belief guided his approach to relationships within his family, adding that his reason for upholding "chastity" was to avoid taking something that did not belong to another person.

Throughout the meeting, Kody questioned Brody’s intentions and his commitment to Aurora’s well-being. Aurora and Brody reportedly celebrated one year of dating in September, according to their social media posts.

Kody and Robyn reflect on their relationship

During a confessional, Kody compared his own courtship with Robyn to the standards he now sets for his children. He said,

“If you love my daughter, then you’ll love her as much as I loved her mother, and I kept my hands off of her till we were married.”

Kody and Robyn’s relationship began as a spiritual union in 2010 before they legally married in 2014. After their marriage, Kody adopted Robyn’s three children from her previous marriage, Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna. The couple also shares two younger children, Solomon and Ariella.

Reflecting on their past, Kody explained that when they were older, he “had an outlet” but did not have a physical connection with his wives until after marriage. During this period, he remained spiritually married to Meri, Janelle, and Christine.

Aurora’s response and Kody’s changing perspective

As Kody spoke to Brody, Aurora continued decorating the family’s Christmas tree. In a confessional, she commented on her father’s approach, saying,

“I just think it’s funny because after a while it’s clear that my dad’s talking about chastity, kind of. And I can tell that Brody’s very much thinking about tactics. I know how to use knives. I’m trained in mixed martial arts. She’s good, sir.”

Kody also shared his views on maintaining boundaries in relationships. He told Brody that the “best kind of relationship” is one where, even after a breakup, both people “can still be friends” because they did not cross physical lines.

Reflecting on his experiences with his older daughters’ partners, Kody said he is now “more discriminating” than he was when his daughters Mykelti, Aspyn, and Maddie began dating their respective husbands, Tony, Mitch and Caleb.

He explained that he was less cautious in the past but that his outlook has changed after going through three divorces.

Kody added that his past experiences have influenced how he approaches his children’s relationships. He shared that the culture he grew up in taught him that if someone was going steady at age 22, it usually meant marriage was the goal.

He said that in his earlier years, he often knew within a short time, “a few days, maybe a few weeks,” whether a relationship would work or not.

Stay tuned for more updates.