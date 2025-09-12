"She's a worrier" - Kody Brown shares how his wife reacted to his participation in Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Television personality Kody Brown attends the Fox's "Special Forces" Red Carpet at the Fox Studio Lot (Image via Getty).

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test will be premiering on Fox on September 25, 2025, at 9 pm EST. The show will be available to stream on Hulu the next day of its release. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test features a number of celebrity competitors.

These celebrities are from different fields, like reality TV and the entertainment world. These competitors will be trained by US ex-special forces operators to perform the challenges given to them. The show is full of action, thrill, and reality TV drama.

Kody Brown is a contestant of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. Initially, when he joined the cast, his wife was worried.

As Kody says, he is the one who doesn't back down from challenges. In the interview with Us Weekly on September 10, 2025, Kody Brown stated:



“She was like, ‘I just don’t think I would.’ She is the kind of wife that has concern for everybody, and so she’s a worrier.”

He further added, while mentioning his wife’s concerns:

“She’s going to worry about me, and she’s like, ‘I don’t want you doing that.’”

More about Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test star Kody Brown's thoughts on the show

While his wife was concerned about him, Kody Brown was excited to be a part of the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. Discussing the risks involved in the show, he said:

“It’s the first thing you learn when you step into it, is like, ‘This could kill you. You might die. And we’re serious, so don’t be stupid.’”

Showing his excitement, Kody Brown further added:

“When they called me about Special Forces, I’m telling my wife, and she’s like, ‘We’re going to have to discuss this.’ One month went by, another month, and we never discussed it. [I’m like], ‘We’re not going to discuss it, are we?’ She says, ‘I know you’re going to do it. There’s no way can stop you.’”

Kody Brown is not only excited for the show, but he is also ready to take on the challenges. He further stated:



“Maybe going was stupid, but it’s the kind of challenge that you almost relish. It’s like, in my age, the idea of having a purpose to get into the kind of shape you need to be for this was just marvelous. It was almost spiritual.”

When Kody Brown became a part of the show, his wife saw him giving his best. On the sets of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Kody was pushing himself to surpass his limits.

After seeing Kody’s excitement, his wife is now ready to watch the show. While mentioning this, he said:



“We don’t want to watch each other on television [but] she wants to watch me on Special Forces.”

More about Kody Brown’s Experience on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

While talking about the time he spent on the shoot of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, Kody Brown said that the experience was interesting. He felt no dull moment in the show. He stated:



“Even when you’re sleeping, you’re just worried you’re gonna get woken up in the middle of the night and dragged out into a pool of cold water.”

Talking about one of the incidents, when he felt weaker than some of the other contestants in the show, he added:

“There was one time when my muscles gave out. We were supposed to be swinging across monkey bars, and I had sand on my hands, and I couldn’t cup the monkey bars. I just didn’t have the strength anymore to do it.”

Stay tuned for more updates.

