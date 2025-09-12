"Just looking out for himself" - Gia Giudice on Kody Brown's behavior on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Gia Giudice attends the "Mafia Mamma" New York screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater (Image vie Getty).

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test will premiere on September 25, 2025, on Fox. The show can also be streamed on Hulu the very next day. It is a competitive reality game show about mental strength, teamwork, and physical endurance.

Although it lacks several elements of a reality TV show, it does contain aspects of drama and heavy tension. The competitors go through several moments that push their mental strength.

Special Forces: World’s Best Test’s Gia Giudice seems to have some issues with fellow competitor Kody Brown. In an interview with Us Weekly, while explaining the conflict, Gia Giudice stated:



“I was just saying people, obviously, had some issues with him. There were just scenarios — which you guys will see on Special Forces — where, maybe, he wasn’t being the best team player and he wasn’t looking out for the people who were on his team, and more so just looking out for himself and the end goal to win.”

She further continued:



“When you have other people on your team, we’re trying our best and we’re struggling a little bit. Let us catch our breath, we lost this one already, let’s just make it up the hill smoothly. There were just some things where I think a couple of the cast members were like, ‘OK.’”

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: More about Gia Guidice’s issue with Kody Brown

While talking about her issues with Kody Brown, she said that there is no beef between them. She further stated that both of them are okay with each other.

But she doesn't consider Kody Brown the best team player in certain situations. While mentioning this, she added:



“I think he was trying to be, and then at certain points things would pop out, and then they would get some people a little annoyed. But we really had such an amazing cast.”

While she was discussing more about Kody Brown, Gia said that he did help her with the tasks. She further added that no matter what the situation was, they stuck together.

And at the end, they all look out for each other. While being asked about with whom she has the best bond, she mentioned Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Kody Brown’s statement on the situation

While being asked about the situation with Gia Giudice, Kody Brown said:



“I am Gen X, and half the cast was Gen Z. I felt like I got along. I honestly felt like I got along with Gia. There was a point where we’re forced to make a choice about something, and I just got as deadly honest about it as I could.”

Explaining his situation, Kody Brown said he doesn't know how to handle certain things and also didn't know how to manage concentration. He added:



“We live in a modern world. There’s things I cannot say. Just because you remind me of my daughter and I wouldn’t ever let her get on that plane. It is a tough world. It’ll surprise you who is strong in some places and who’s weak in places you wouldn’t have expected them to be.”

More about Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is raw, tough, and away from glamor. The show has a unique format that doesn’t follow typical reality TV elements, such as eliminations, voting, or prize money. And the participants are celebrities from various fields, including politics, entertainment, and reality TV.

The contestants undergo rigorous military training led by retired special forces operatives.

Stay tuned for more updates.

