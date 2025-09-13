"Really intense" - Johnny Manziel recalls moment when a player "passed out" on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Johnny Manziel speaks onstage at the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 at Jacob Javits Center (Image via Getty).

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 4 will premiere on September 25, 2025, at 9:00 pm EST. It will be released on Fox on Thursday and will be available to stream on Hulu the next day of its release. The show has a very unique blend of reality show format, drama, and elements of an action thriller. It revolves around a number of participant celebrities who are there to compete with each other. These celebrities will be trained by retired US special forces officers for the challenges that are going to be thrown at them in the show.

The show is a blend of several aspects of reality TV, but it doesn't have a final prize. This makes Special Forces: World's Toughest Test different from other reality TV shows. The show has highly risky challenges and stunts that can be extremely dangerous for the competitors. As Kody Brown, the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 4 competitor, stated in the interview with us weekly on September 10, 2025:



“It’s the first thing you learn when you step into it, is like, ‘This could kill you. You might die. And we’re serious, so don’t be stupid.’”

Johnny Manziel is a part of season 4 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. He was also one of the contestants from season 2. In the interview with Us Weekly, while remembering one of the scariest moments from the show, he stated:



“It was really crazy to see somebody passed out from a water thing that we did. And to hear it from the staff that she was struggling, and then see the urgency at which [they] moved to get her in the water and get her out and get her back to a better place was really intense.”

About Johnny Manziel’s experience in the Season 4 filming: Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

While doing a challenge in season 4, Johnny Manziel and his partner witnessed a scary moment. One of their fellow players passed out during the filming of an underwater shot. While he didn't mention the name of the player, he added:



“Not knowing if she was OK, if we were going to have to have an ambulance. It was very intense and real.”

Season 4 of the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test features 18 celebrities from different fields, including Johnny Manziel. This season also features three former NFL players, Andrew East, Eric Decker, and Randall Cobb. While mentioning his Bond with fellow competitors in the show, Johnny Manziel said:



“I needed the family that I made on the show, and I needed the family that I have on that crew. The love and support of people reminding me who I am and what I’ve done in this life and what I continue to do … I’m extremely, extremely happy.”

More about Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 4 contestant Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel, also known as Johnny Football, is a former NFL player. He played two seasons of the NFL in 2014 and 2015. He was also a part of the Canadian Football League with the Montreal Alouettes. Further, he went on to join the Alliance of American Football in 2019.

When the Alliance of American Football folded, he tried to make his return in the Canadian football league again. But he didn't return to the NFL. He was also a part of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test in 2023 during season 2.

