"She talked a lot" - Big Brother evictee Will speaks out about the people he "tuned out"

Cliffton Will Williams in Bigg Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@gamecockstalkwithcaptainwill)

Big Brother 27 star Clifton “Will” Williams, who is one of the most loved contestants in the house, got eliminated by the housemates in a tight 3-2 vote, losing to ally Ashley Hollis after Keanu Soto won the Block Buster challenge and saved himself.

In his post-eviction interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 50-year-old army veteran and sports podcaster opened up about which houseguests he mentally distanced himself from and why he felt the need to tune some people out during his time in the house.

When asked about which housemates were the easiest to tune out from, Will didn't hold back from taking Morgan and Vinny's names, citing that they are too talkative.

"Oh my God, I can do a list. Probably Morgan and Vinny. More so, Morgan, because she talked a lot, a lot, a lot. … It could be 4 o’clock in the morning … Morgan is up and ready to talk game."

Will Williams on his Big Brother journey

Will further commented on how Mogan's energy never seems to switch off:

"Her game meter was on 24 hours a day. It didn't matter what time. It could be 4 o'clock in the morning, I could be going to the bathroom to go pee and Morgan is up and ready to talk game."

He even added Ashley's name to the list for her consistent chatter, revealing that the housemates had used the term Ashley-isms to describe her lengthy and weird conversations.

Meanwhile, Will described Kelly Bells as the queen of crazy ​​​​​​in the house for her unpredictable personality. He revealed that he often had to retreat mentally from the constant chaos, admitting that,

"And I just have to go to those happy places just to keep myself sane. And it happened quite often in the house."

Clifton “Will” Williams accepted that he typically pretended to listen to people in the Big Brother house, quickly getting bored with all the mindless dribble coming out of people's mouths.

Despite daydreaming during conversations, he still managed to become the most popular houseguest in the Big Brother house among the viewers.

Will got emotional ahead of his elimination and delivered a tearful speech, acknowledging how difficult the experience had been and indicating that his likeable nature led to his exit.

He motivated his fellow houseguests to stay positive, reminding them to replace tears with cheers for Captain Will.

Reflecting on his emotional pre-vote speech, Will Williams said his tears came from several reasons, including the significance of September 11, a date that holds deep meaning for him because of his Army service and time in Iraq.

"I wanted to say something in reference to Sept. 11 because the houseguests has been saying multiple thank yous of my service and so forth. So Sept. 11 is a big deal for me."

His strong intuitions in favour of his Big Brother elimination, which he discussed with the fellow housemates prior to the voteout, further made him teary-eyed.

He revealed that Kelly made a heartfelt comment to him earlier, which he refused to share, that struck a deep chord with him, and even Ava was visibly emotional on the prospect of his departure.

Thus, his emotional nature made him cry on his exit as he says,

"And I'm an emotional guy. So everything kind of just bubbled over during the live show and you saw what you saw and it was just an emotional time."

Lastly, Will admitted that while he embraces the full Big Brother experience, part of him wishes he could hit a fast-forward button straight to finale night. More than anything, he’s eager to reunite with his wife, kids, and grandkids, though he’s also curious to finally see what the much-talked-about jury house is actually like after watching it for years.

Stay tuned for more updates.