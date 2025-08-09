Shark Docs duo wins Netflix’s All the Sharks, donates prize to ocean conservation efforts

Brendan Talwar and Chris Malinowski (Image via Instagram @shark_docs)

All the Sharks premiered on Netflix on July 4, 2025, bringing viewers a global underwater competition focused on photographing sharks in their natural habitats.

In an exclusive interview with UC San Diego Today on August 5, 2025, Talwar and Malinowski spoke about their victory.

The six-episode series followed four teams of ocean experts as they traveled to the Maldives, the Galápagos Islands, The Bahamas, South Africa, Japan, and Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

Each shark species earned teams a set number of points, with rarer sharks carrying higher value.

Scripps Institution of Oceanography postdoctoral scholar Brendan Talwar teamed up with marine biologist Chris Malinowski to form “Team Shark Docs.”

Over two months, the pair collected images of more than 50 shark and ray species.

In the final tally, they won the $50,000 prize and shared it between their chosen nonprofit groups, Reef Environmental Education Foundation (REEF) and Ocean First Institute.

Talwar said the show gave them a chance to bring together science, fieldwork, and public outreach. He added that “every encounter with a shark or ray was a win for the audience.”

The duo talk about the memorable moments in All the Sharks

Talwar explained that he and Malinowski first heard about All the Sharks through an email inviting them to join:

“the most biodiverse exploration of sharks that has ever been done.”

While they initially hesitated, their decision was swayed by the chance to highlight shark diversity and inspire future marine scientists.

“Worst case, you don’t like the show but get to dive together… Best case,the show plays a part in inspiring the next generation,” Talwar recalled his Scripps advisor saying.

During filming, the team adapted to constant camera coverage, including drones, surface shots, and underwater angles.

Over time, they got used to the crew being around, which made it easier to capture real moments.

One memorable experience happened in the Galápagos when they were looking for whale sharks at Darwin’s Arch but instead came across a group of killer whales.

Talwar recalled seeing a young one rise from the depths and roll to its side for a closer look. Being in the water with the orcas was a big personal moment for him.

Other special sightings included photographing the leopard catshark in South Africa and getting a rare close-up of a great hammerhead in The Bahamas.

These experiences not only added points to their total but also supported the show’s aim of helping viewers feel connected to ocean life.

All the Sharks winners talk about their conservation goals and future plans

Winning All the Sharks gave Talwar and Malinowski a broader platform to discuss conservation.

They chose REEF as one of their charities because its mission of using citizen science to monitor marine life matched their values.

“REEF empowers everyday divers to become scientists and stewards of the ocean,” Talwar said.

Their work with REEF data even informed dive planning during the competition by mapping shark and ray sighting hotspots.

Talwar is continuing his research at Scripps until September 2026, studying shark and ray populations in the Caribbean and how conservation steps like shark sanctuaries are working.

He said overfishing is still the biggest threat to sharks, with growing pressure in coastal areas.

His aim is to create a program that combines research, policy, and community involvement to protect these species while also supporting fishing communities.

The team also runs the Instagram account @shark_docs and the podcast Beyond All the Sharks, where they talk with researchers and conservationists from the locations featured in the show.

Talwar hopes that sharing these stories will help more people understand that sharks and rays are an important part of healthy oceans.

“If we want people to care about the ocean, “we have to tell stories that help them feel part of it,” he shared.

