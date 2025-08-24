Sekiro No Defeat production company confirms no AI is being used in the anime’s creation or production

Image via Crunchyroll

The upcoming anime Sekiro: No Defeat has already attracted attention because it is based on the popular game Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Fans are curious to see how the anime will bring the game’s world and characters to life. But alongside this excitement, questions were raised about whether artificial intelligence (AI) was being used in its creation.

The production company behind Sekiro: No Defeat has now addressed these concerns. In a clear statement, they confirmed that no AI technology is being used in the anime’s animation or production process. The series is being created fully by human artists and staff.

Why fans were concerned about AI use in anime production

AI has been hotly debated over the last few years, particularly in regard to using AI in arts and creative fields.

Some have raised concerns about AI tools displacing human artists, the reduction of originality in artwork, and many other things related to how stories are told.

Anime often relies heavily on hand-drawn artistry and intricate visuals, so, as one would expect, these darker speculations and debates have played a large role in Sekiro: No Defeat.

In turn, there were many concerns about whether AI would show its head in Sekiro: No Defeat.

Fans and creators were looking for explicit reassurance that an anime series based on Sekiro would be produced by real creators looking to convey their artistic vision, rather than automated tools nestling in.

The production team’s official confirmation on Sekiro No Defeat

The studio's declaration of "no AI" dispels any speculation. They assured us that all animation and production tasks are handled by humans who are experienced staffers.

The studio's statement gives fans confidence that, while being developed for a new audience, creativity will play a large part as it has with other adaptations that featured the same level of care and detail.

By stating that the production was done by humans, the company respects the source material and respects that the audience would like to view something created by people.

This was a meaningful announcement to many fans of the source material and emphasizes the importance of traditional artistry when commissioning an anime.

What this means for Sekiro No Defeat and its audience

The promise that Sekiro: No Defeat is being developed without AI is a further source of excitement. It means Sekiro's world is going to be recreated through the work of animators, designers, and storytellers, who will be painstakingly creating each scene for you.

For viewers, this means they can look forward to the anime being as an animated art form containing details and creative choices that arise from human vision and experiential memory.

Certainly, while technology will continue to shape the future of entertainment, this project is an example of how animation is still dedicated to the production process and everything that goes into that dedication.

As Sekiro: No Defeat is on the way, and fans have clarity on how this anime is being created as it will process through a creative cycle of human-oriented entertainment.

As we await the series to arrive, we know it truly is a product of human creativity from beginning to end.