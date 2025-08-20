Sekiro anime adaptation officially announced and set to release in 2026 on Crunchyroll

Image via Crunchyroll

Fans of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice have some exciting news ahead of them. Crunchyroll, one of the biggest anime streaming providers, has announced an anime adaptation of the popular action-adventure video game. The anime is set to release in 2026 and will stream worldwide on Crunchyroll.

The news has buzzed across gaming and anime circles alike. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is one of the better-known action-adventure games of the last several years due to its engaging narrative, setting, and challenging gameplay. Making an anime adaptation means fans can potentially revisit the world in a thoroughly different light.

What the Sekiro game is about and why it stands out?

Released in 2019, the game, developed by FromSoftware, became an instant success. Players inhabit the role of Sekiro, a shinobi on a quest to save his kidnapped lord and seek revenge against his foes. The game is set in a reimaged late 1500s Japan, bringing together elements of history and fantasy, and combining samurai culture with supernatural fabrication.

What set Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice apart from other games was its steep difficulty and the unique combat it offered. The game was an action game, but it put its focus primarily on timing, precision, and swordplay (not button mashing, like popular action games). If you wanted to succeed in Sekiro, you had to master parries, counters, and dodges; this led many people to conclude it was tough, yet enjoyable.

Sekiro even earned the title of Game of the Year at The Game Awards in 2019, ensuring its status as a modern classic. With a world as beautiful, rich, and detailed as Sekiro's, it only makes sense to move on to the anime format. The visuals, lore, and characters lend themselves easily to a format outside of a classic video game.

What fans can expect from the upcoming Sekiro anime adaptation?

Details about the anime are still very sparse, but the announcement has created a lot of buzz. The story should largely follow the main aspects of the game story while fleshing out some characters and places that players only caught a glimpse of. Anime adaptations usually afford the creators the opportunity to elaborate on the smaller, meaningless details, so fans will hope to know more about Sekiro's background as well as the places he visits.

Crunchyroll has yet to announce which animation studio is working on the project or the creative team, but fans are already theorizing on which studios could animate the visceral swordfighting as well as the haunting landscapes. Since the game has a dark tone, the anime will probably have the same combination of action, suspense, and mystery.

For many fans, one of the biggest questions is how the combat will be depicted in anime format in the first place. The game was all about the sword duels and boss fights, which was what really drew fans in, and audiences will be looking for that same level of ferocity and intensity on screen. The announcement also indicates that the anime may not only appeal to player-fans of the game but also to viewers who enjoy historical fantasy stories.

Why this announcement matters for both fans and the anime industry?

The Sekiro anime is part of a wider pattern of video games being adapted to shows and movies. Titles such as Arcane, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and Castlevania have demonstrated how successful these adaptations can be when done right over the past few years.

They serve to expand the reach of games and present gamers with stories to audiences that might not have crossed over from gaming. For Crunchyroll, grabbing the streaming rights is part of a victory, as anime based on popular games typically attract large audiences internationally, and Sekiro’s reputation will likely mean that this series garners significant global interest.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice fans now have a new opportunity to connect with the world they are familiar with through this animated series. For those who found the game difficult but appreciated the world, aesthetics, narrative, and characterisation, this anime has the potential to appreciate it in a way that is unfamiliar in terms of format.

The Sekiro anime adaptation is set to debut on Crunchyroll in 2026. More details about the creative team, release schedule, and trailer are expected in the coming months. For now, fans can only wait and speculate about how the world of Sekiro will unfold on screen.

Stay tuned for updates as more information is revealed.