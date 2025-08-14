Reports of Facebook outage grow as users in the US face major login and access problems

Sign with logo at the headquarters of social network company Facebook in Silicon Valley, Menlo Park, California, November 10, 2017. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Many Facebook users in the United States recently reported problems logging into the app and using its features. The issue began on August 13, 2025, and affected a large number of people across different regions. The reports started coming in around the same time and quickly spread online.

Some users said they were unable to sign in, while others shared that the app was crashing or not loading properly. This led many to wonder if Facebook was down. As the number of complaints increased, people turned to other platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit to share their experiences and ask for updates.

Users share different kinds of problems they are facing with Facebook

Facebook users experiencing outages and strange “reset” type messages. Don’t do anything until this mess gets figured out. We are so doomed with all this technology stuff. 🤣 — Leyna Nguyen 🎙 (@LeynaNguyenTV) August 14, 2025

The biggest issue people talked about was not being able to log into Facebook. Many users said they were suddenly logged out or saw error messages when they tried to sign back in. Some people also said they didn’t get the two-factor authentication code that is needed to complete the login process.

Others shared that the Facebook app was not working at all. For some, the screen froze. For others, the app crashed or didn’t open at all. A few users said Facebook just wouldn’t load, no matter what they tried. These problems happened on both the app and the website. This caused a lot of frustration, especially for people who use Facebook for work or to stay in touch with others.

Downdetector, a website that keeps track of outages, showed a large increase in reports. In a short time, hundreds of users had reported problems with Facebook. Most of the complaints came from users in the United States, but some people from other countries also said they were having the same issues

Meta has not yet issued a detailed statement about the outage

Right now, Meta, which owns Facebook, has not shared a clear reason for why the outage happened. There has been no official update about what caused the login problems or how long they will continue. However, Meta has faced similar technical problems in the past, and sometimes they affect more than one of its platforms.

When these kinds of issues happen, companies usually fix them in a few hours. Still, because Meta has not given quick updates this time, many users felt confused. Some even worried that their accounts had been hacked or that their personal information might be at risk. So far, there is no sign that any security issue has taken place.

Facebook’s help page and support systems also got a lot more visits as people looked for answers. Some users were told to try simple steps like clearing the app’s data, restarting their phone, or updating the app. But these steps did not work for everyone and the problem continued for many.

What users can do while waiting for Facebook services to return to normal

When a big platform like Facebook stops working, there isn’t much that regular users can do except wait. Most of the technical problems are fixed by the company itself. Still, people can keep checking websites like Downdetector or Facebook’s official accounts on other platforms for updates.

During this time, if you usually use Facebook for work, business, or talking to others, you might want to use other apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, or even email. It’s also better not to keep trying to log in again and again, because doing that could lock you out of your account for a short time.