Is the LSU alligators on field video real? Viral stadium footage claim debunked

The viral LSU alligator video (Photo: Facebook/@ Baton Rouge Breaking News)

The LSU alligators on the field video is going viral on Facebook. The page Baton Rouge Breaking News uploaded the clip and, in the caption, claimed that Tiger Stadium was reportedly flooded with hundreds of alligators.

People allegedly ran to the upper decks to save their lives. The alligators supposedly blocked the exits, with the security guards seemingly running away. The viral video showed several alligators swimming around in the field. It garnered nearly 2 million views, almost 4,000 likes, and 800 comments.

The LSU alligators video is fake, as it is AI-generated. The Facebook page Baton Rouge Breaking News' bio clearly states that they create satirical news. They regularly upload AI videos of animals on the platform.

"We're a globally renowned satirical news organization based in LA & have received many awards for our breaking news stories! All content on our page is original," the page's bio stated.

Netizens seemingly realised the LSU alligator video was fake, as they joked about it. One internet user stated that the audience in the viral video appeared calm, jokingly saying they were watching the halftime show.

"Lol I thought it was some kinda of football joke for fla gators playing LSU," one netizen wrote.

But the crowd is so calm watching these Gators swim on the gridiron! Did they think this was part of the halftime show?" another Facebook user noted.

It's the gator bowl and you can see two of them from south gator high celebrating after getting the winning touchdown against the Florida gators LMAO," another user added.

The LSU Tigers are going to play against the Houston Cougars

It was announced on Sunday (December 7) that the two football teams would face off in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston. The game will take place on December 27 and will be live-telecast on ESPN.

While the players' roster has not been revealed, the team would play its last game under Frank Wilson, the interim head coach. The game would be the Tigers' second year in a row at the Texas Bowl.

According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the Tigers have a 67% chance of winning, despite the team having seven wins and five losses in the 2025 season. The Houston Cougars, on the other hand, had a better season, with nine wins and three losses.

Stay tuned for more updates, viral videos, and the upcoming LSU Tigers vs Houston Cougars game.