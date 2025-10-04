"Reminder that I am human": Love Is Blind star Anna speaks out on body-shaming comments

Anna from Love Is Blind (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind season 9 fame Anna Yuan recently responded to a wave of comments from fans about her body.

In an Instagram Story posted on Thursday, October 2, 2025, Anna shared screenshots of some negative comments and wrote:



“Hi friends, reminder that I am human. A human who has devoted her life into a craft to make other women feel beautiful.”



The 28-year-old hairstylist, who made headlines for leaving the social experiment midway, added:



“I have struggled with my weight since I was a little girl and for the first time in my life I am proud of how healthy I am. I’m not a character.. I’m a real human being just like you. Be kind love you all anyway.”



Some of the comments that Anna shared described her as “short and chubby,” while others falsely claimed the men in the pods would not have liked her “physique.”

A third netizen stated, “Anna looks like she should be on Love after Lockup.”

In a follow-up post on her Instagram Stories, she requested social media users not to flood her DMs, noting how “very insane” it was to see people “come out of the woodworks” to talk about her.



“If you think you know me, you actually don’t,” she wrote.



Unpacking Anna Yuan’s decision to quit Love Is Blind while participants were still in the pod stage







Anna signed up for the show, hoping to leave the experiment married to her life partner. However, her journey took a drastic turn when she decided to leave the social experiment midway.

She had developed strong bonds with Patrick Suzuki and Blake Anderson, with both contenders eager to get to know her more.

Patrick, in particular, was waiting to go on a date with her when she disappeared.

While speaking to Tudum on October 1, 2025, Anna revealed that the dates brought out her vulnerable side, which scared her because it was “an intimate part of her brain.”

She became overwhelmed, realizing that whatever she said would be broadcast for the whole world to see. As a result, Anna decided to leave the experiment.

As a daughter of Chinese immigrants, the Love Is Blind star was also worried about her parents’ reactions.



“With my parents being immigrants and having a language barrier, I’ve always naturally been their helper. When I told them, ‘Hey, Mom and Dad, I’m going on this show, they’re going to take my phone, they were like, ‘Are you being kidnapped?’” she said.



Consequently, keeping her parents in mind, she concluded it would be best for her to take her leave.

The Love Is Blind alum added that she chose not to inform Patrick about her decision to leave because she did not want to be filmed anymore.

Regardless, Anna was grateful for the opportunity and admitted that she did not regret her actions.

According to her, the connections were not “strong enough” to have a “successful marriage.”

Anna also mentioned that the experiment was “so far off” from how any of them had dated before.

Based on those reasons, she concluded her time on the Netflix show.

After her exit, Blake steered his attention to Megan Walerious and Kait Nemunaitis, but eventually followed Anna out of the experiment.

As for Patrick, he focused on developing his connection with Kacie McIntosh.

However, their relationship fell apart after Kacie called off their engagement after their face-to-face reveal.

Stay tuned for more updates.