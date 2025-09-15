Reasonable Doubt Season 3 release date, cast & characters, where to watch, and more

The legal drama series Reasonable Doubt Season 3 is on the horizon, and viewers are eager for Jax Stewart’s next chapter. The show follows Jax, a bold and brilliant criminal defense attorney in Los Angeles whose personal and professional lives are often as chaotic as the cases she defends.

The upcoming season promises to raise the stakes even higher, combining legal intrigue with deeply personal challenges.

Reasonable Doubt Season 3 release details

The legal drama series Reasonable Doubt Season 3 will release its first two episodes exclusively on Hulu on September 18, 2025, in the United States at 9 pm PT/12 am ET. New episodes will drop weekly every Thursday, with the new season set to consist of ten episodes.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the release timing based on different regions:

Region Release Date Release Time USA (Pacific Time) September 18, 2025 9 pm USA (Eastern Time) September 19, 2025 12 am United Kingdom (British Summer Time) September 19, 2025 5 am Central Europe (Central European Time) September 19, 2025 6 am Eastern Europe (Eastern European Time) September 19, 2025 6 am India (India Standard Time) September 19, 2025 9:30 am Japan (Japan Standard Time) September 19, 2025 1 pm

While international viewers can expect the series to stream on Disney+. This release pattern ensures viewers can savor each twist and turn rather than binging all at once.

Cast and crew details explored

The legal drama series Reasonable Doubt Season 3 will see the return of Emayatzy Corinealdi as Jax Stewart, McKinley Freeman as Lewis, Tim Jo as Daniel, and Angela Grovey as Krystal. Among the most exciting additions is Joseph Sikora, who joins the main cast as Bill Sterling. A late-blooming lawyer and Coast Guard veteran, Bill’s presence at Jax’s firm introduces both competition and unexpected chemistry. Morris Chestnut is also back in a recurring role as Corey Cash.

New additions include Kyle Bary as Ozzie, Rumer Willis as Wendy, Brandee Evans as Monica, Richard Brooks as Eddie, April Parker Jones as Rosie, and Keith Arthur Bolden as Sal. Lori Harvey is set to make her acting debut as Chelsea, and Raamla Mohamed will also return as showrunner for the upcoming season.

What is Reasonable Doubt Season 3 all about?

The official trailer for Reasonable Doubt Season 3 was released on August 20, 2025, and is available on the official Hulu YouTube channel. The clip teases a new chapter for Jax Stewart. After fighting to save her best friend from a life sentence and navigating the fallout of a dangerous affair, she appears to have regained some stability. Yet peace doesn’t last long in her world.

Her new client, Ozzie, is a once-beloved child star turned troubled actor. His case brings along a storm of secrets, scandals, and personal danger. As she works to defend him, she discovers that his problems are bigger than the courtroom, with certain repercussions threatening her hard-won professional reputation.

On the other hand, Bill Sterling's joining her firm complicates matters further. His ambition to make partner clashes with Jax’s authority, creating tension that is both professional and personal. The trailer also suggests that Corey Cash will have a recurring role, while Chelsea emerges as a wild card with ties to Jax’s past.

With its gripping mix of legal intrigue, complex characters, and explosive drama, Reasonable Doubt season 3 is set to intensify its legal drama.