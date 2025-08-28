“Pure trash” — The Bold and the Beautiful producer Casey Kasprzyk blasts the ‘liver cancer’ rumors about soap veteran Thorsten Kaye

Thorsten Kaye aka Ridge Forrester (Image via CBS Network)

In the recent turn of events, The Bold and the Beautiful’s supervising producer, Casey Kasprzyk, addressed the rumors about Thorsten Kaye’s health concerns. Recently, an article was published where it was reported that Thorsten Kaye has liver cancer and that he will be parting ways with the soap opera to focus on his health.

However, Casey Kasprzyk, the supervising producer of The Bold and the Beautiful, went to his social media account on X (formerly known as Twitter) and posted a reply to the article. He wrote,

“We never comment on rumors like this, but there’s one in particular about Thorsten Kaye that I’d like to state is completely false. Pure trash created for clicks and gossip.”

Recently, on August 25, 2025, an article was published by a publication named LSS Entertainment, which revealed that The Bold and the Beautiful star Thorsten Kaye has an uncertain future on the soap opera. The author of the article added that their source suggests that the actor has been struggling with his health, and speculations suggest it to be liver cancer.

Anyhow, the Bold and the Beautiful team was quick to respond to this matter, and Casey Kasprzyk, the supervising producer, went on his X account the following day and responded to this post. Casey posted the article on his account on August 26, 2025, and captioned it with

“To the many fans, including my mom, that reached out… please ignore this disgusting made up article.”

Upon seeing the post, several The Bold and the Beautiful fans commented on the post. A fan named Traci Felman commented,

“You have to be careful with these types of media. I only trust Soap Opera Digest or if the actor does an interview. These media sources don't care who they hurt. It's almost as bad as the impostor's issues. I thought for a second it was real but I knew it could be true. Thank U.”

Such rumors about actors, who are public figures, can be extremely harmful, as they do not involve fictional characters but real people and their real lives. On several occasions, actors have even had to take to their social media accounts to address false rumors about their own deaths.

However, actor Thorsten Kaye, who portrays Ridge Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful, has shared no official statement or commented on the post.

About the current storyline of Ridge Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful



In the current scenario of the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge is engaged to Taylor Hayes. However, since the day he saved Brooke Logan, he has been having doubts about his true feelings towards both Taylor and Brooke. Also, Ridge has been super jealous of Nick Marone, who is trying to pursue Brooke Logan.

Currently, Ridge seems to be in a dilemma that leaves fans wondering whether he will go through with his wedding to Taylor or choose Brooke over his fiancée once again.

