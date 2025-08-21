Powerball winning numbers announced for Wednesday, August 20, 2025, drawing

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 07: In this photo illustration, tickets for the upcoming Powerball lottery are seen on November 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. The estimated Powerball jackpot for the November 7th drawing has increased to $1.9 billion, with an estimated lump sum payment of $929.1 million. (Photo illustration by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The Powerball jackpot remains a national sensation. After the drawing on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, the winning numbers have now been drawn, and, as always, it's time for players to check their tickets and see if they are winners.

Every Powerball drawing brings excitement with millions of ticket purchasers hoping to win life-changing money. Of course, only a few will win the jackpot, but many will take home a smaller prize as well.

The same can be said about the August 20 drawing, as players will now look at the results and what they mean to them.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on Wednesday, August 20, 2025

The winning numbers for the August 20, 2025, Powerball drawing were 12, 29, 38, 46, 62, and the Powerball was 7. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

Players who matched all five numbers plus the Powerball will take home the jackpot. Others who matched fewer numbers may still win smaller prizes. The Power Play option can also boost non-jackpot winnings by multiplying the amount, which is why many players choose to include it when purchasing their tickets.

Powerball drawings are held three times each week, on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights. This schedule gives players frequent opportunities to take part in the game. The results for August 20 now set the stage for the next drawing, and ticket sales will likely grow as excitement builds.

What winners can expect after the Powerball numbers are announced

For all of the fortunate lottery players who have winning tickets, they must first confirm the results against their ticket. Each state has its own specific rules about when players must claim their prizes. In some states, a player has a year to claim their prize, while other states have less time (as little as 90 days).

If you do not claim your prize in time, there is no prize; scratch and claw that time element. The smaller prize amounts can usually be redeemed at local retailers, while the larger winnings will require the players to visit their local state lottery offices.

For the jackpot winners, the larger decision is whether to take the annuity payment, which pays the full amount of the jackpot in 29 annual payments over a period of 29 years, or take the lump sum, which pays a smaller cash payment but pays in full today. Players can access the funds today.

Why Powerball jackpots attract players even with long odds

Despite low odds of winning the Powerball jackpot, big prizes do bring players into the fold. Jackpots above hundreds of millions of dollars attain national news worthiness, and ticket sales always increase when the prize grows to such heights.

Players are motivated by the very small chance of creating a very big change. While the odds are long, the hope of paying off all debts, buying a house, or achieving life-changing financial stability is more than enough to inspire purchases. For many, it isn’t necessarily about winning, but rather enjoying the frivolity of dreaming.

From the lottery system’s perspective, prizes this big also generate significant revenues. Ticket sales benefit public programs (like education and community projects), depending on their state’s legal framework. So even if players don’t win, they are contributing to causes that benefit their community. Finally, large jackpots raise awareness of responsible wins.

As the results of the August 20 drawing are still being processed, many Powerball players will already be looking forward to the next drawing and the next set of winning possibilities. The thrill of Powerball continues with three opportunities each week - whether the jackpot rolls or goes to a lucky player, all eyes will be focused on the numbers each and every time they are revealed.

Stay tuned for updates after the next Powerball drawing.

