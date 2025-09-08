Powerball jackpot winner Cheng Saephan, who won 1.3 billion last year, now reveals he has only 4 months left to live

Garden Grove, CA - November 02: Alberto Lara checks for winning scratchers at the lottery station inside ABC Liquor in Garden Grove, CA, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The Powerball prize soared to $1.2 billion after no winners were found Monday. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Winning the lottery is frequently seen as a dream, but for Cheng Saephan, it has turned into reality. The 47- time-old from Oregon made captions last time when he and his partner won the$ 1.3 billion Powerball jackpot. Their palm brought excitement to numerous who imagined such a moment.

However, Cheng has recently shared sad news. He has said that he has only four months left to live. He has been fighting cancer for some time.

His story shows that indeed great wealth can not cover someone from life’s hardest challenges.

Cheng Saephan’s experience of lottery fortune and health challenges

When Cheng and his wife claimed their winning ticket in April 2023, they became part of lottery history. The $1.3 billion jackpot was among the biggest ever in Powerball’s history. Photos showed the couple smiling, holding their oversized check, and celebrating the life ahead of them.

For Cheng, who had been fighting cancer even then, the win gave him hope and a sense of security for his family’s future.

In interviews, Cheng spoke about wanting to make sure his wife and children would be cared for.

He shared that the money gave him peace of mind, knowing that his loved ones would have financial stability no matter what happened to him.

The win was more than just money—it was a chance to leave behind comfort and support.

But in his recent announcement, Cheng said doctors have told him that his time is short. With only four months left, he is focusing on spending meaningful time with his family.

The lottery win has allowed him to provide for them, but his health battle has put everything into perspective.

The discrepancy between lottery joy and a terminal opinion has struck a passion with numerous people following his story.

On social media, compendiums have expressedsympathy and support, noting how life can change in ways no bone expects.

Cheng’s story isn't about power alone — it is about the reality that good fortune and difficulty can live side by side.

His openness in participating his trip shows both the perspective that comes with winning and the fragility of life itself.

As his health declines, Cheng is spending his remaining time with family.

The Powerball jackpot has handed fiscal stability, but his focus is now on being with loved ones.