Platonic Season 2 Episode 7 release date and where to watch

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne in Platonic, now streaming on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ has delivered another hit with Platonic, a comedy series that follows the ups and downs of midlife friendships. Created by Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller, the show stars Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen as Sylvia and Will. The synopsis for the comedy series, as per Apple TV+, reads:

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne star as a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife who reconnect after a long rift. As their friendship becomes more consuming, it destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way.

With each episode, the show balances comedy with heartfelt moments, keeping fans invested in where the story is headed. Now, all eyes are on Platonic Season 2 episode 7. The article further discusses in detail the upcoming episode’s release details and plot for interested readers.

When will the next episode arrive and how can you watch it?

Apple TV’s Platonic Season 2 episode 7, titled The Office Party, will premiere on September 9, 2025, in the United States at 9 pm PT / 12 am ET, keeping in line with the streaming platform’s standard weekly release schedule. Here’s a detailed look at the release time for the upcoming episode based on different regions:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Tuesday, September 9, 2025 9 pm Mountain Time Tuesday, September 9, 2025 10 pm Central Time Tuesday, September 9, 2025 11 pm Eastern Time Wednesday, September 10, 2025 12 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, September 10, 2025 4 am Central European Time Wednesday, September 10, 2025 6 am Eastern European Time Wednesday, September 10, 2025 6 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, September 10, 2025 9:30 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, September 10, 2025 2 pm

The episode will stream exclusively on Apple TV+, which continues to expand its library of acclaimed original programming. New subscribers can take advantage of a 7-day free trial, with extended access available for customers who recently purchased Apple products.

Cast details for Apple TV+’s Platonic Season 2 explored

The cast for Apple TV+’s Platonic Season 2 includes Rose Byrne as Sylvia, Seth Rogen as Will, Luke Macfarlane as Charlie, and Alisha Wainwright as Audrey. Tre Hale, Andrew Lopez, and Carla Gallo are a few of the other notable cast members, helping to round out the show’s lively group dynamic.

Platonic Season 2 has introduced new recurring stars as well, including Aidy Bryant, who first appeared as Carrie in the fifth episode. Other comedic additions include fellow Saturday Night Live alumni Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett.

What to expect from the upcoming episode?

The Platonic Season 2 episode 7, titled The Office Party, will focus on Sylvia and Will as they work together to throw a party for Charlie’s law firm. Regular viewers know that events involving these two characters rarely go according to plan, setting the stage for plenty of comedy. Additionally, Charlie also has an important announcement that could affect both his career and personal life.

The seventh episode continues from the events where a road trip together with Katie and Will to the desert, forced Sylvia to reflect on Charlie’s stability, while Will came face-to-face with the challenges of working for his former fiancée. With the upcoming episode, the show shifts back to the heart of the trio’s dynamic, promising laughs and emotional tension in equal measure.

Although there is no official trailer or teaser for the upcoming episode, the synopsis indicates a lively installment filled with the kind of awkward yet heartfelt storytelling that has made Platonic so popular.

With its mix of humor and emotional depth, Platonic Season 2 episode 7 is set to be another standout chapter in the series. Sylvia, Will, and Charlie all take center stage in a story that blends comedy with meaningful character moments. Fans can stream the episode exclusively on Apple TV+ starting September 9, 2025, with new episodes releasing weekly until the season finale on October 1.