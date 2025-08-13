Platonic Season 2 Episode 3 Recap: Who is Wild Card?

Beck Bennett in "Platonic," now streaming on Apple TV+.

The comedy drama series Platonic season 2 released its third episode exclusively on Apple TV+ on August 13, 2025, in the United States of America. The series has built its reputation on exploring the absurdities of adult friendships long after the carefree college years have ended.

The latest episode, titled The Bachelor Party, tries to freshen things up by introducing a mysterious old friend nicknamed, Wild Card. Even with this change, the show still circles back to its favorite joke: these once-wild 20-somethings are now ordinary adults. The episode stands as a quirky but uneven chapter in the series.

Platonic Season 2 episode 3 recap: The Bachelor Party

Wild Card, played by guest star Beck Bennett, makes his first appearance in Platonic season 2 as a supposedly legendary member of the group’s college-era “party-animal triumvirate.” The reveal? He’s now a sexless, intermittent-fasting man-child obsessed with Sydney Sweeney and asleep by 10 p.m. His sudden presence, despite never being mentioned before, stirs up nostalgia and awkward competitiveness in Sylvia.

Instead of using Wild Card as a genuine mirror for where the characters are in life, the episode takes a lighter, more farcical turn.

Sylvia, still bruised from Jenna calling her “nothing,” immediately confides in Wild Card about it and swears him to secrecy. Will, in turn, tells Wild Card that he and Jenna rarely have s*x, also sworn to secrecy.

This sets up the night’s awkward energy as the three nibble mild weed gummies and fumble through conversations at Will’s bachelor party.

Sylvia spirals first, paranoia amplified by her earlier failed attempt to “smurf” the word “b*tch” into harmlessness. She baits the guys into talking about Jenna, secretly recording their conversation. The playback confirms Will’s s*x-life confession, prompting her to address the issue more directly. If the intended takeaway is that a healthy s*x life is vital to marriage, the episode arguably stretches the point too thin.

The latter half takes a surreal detour to an after-dark aquarium visit, which leads to Will having an aquatic-themed dream and deciding to break up with Jenna. He enlists Sylvia for the drive to San Diego to do it, a setup bound to pull her into the drama because, as always, she can’t resist.

The conflict resolves quickly, maintaining the show’s familiar rapid falling-out and making-up cycle. While there are laughs, the “we’re boring adults now” theme is starting to feel repetitive by mid-season.

What is the comedy drama series all about?

At its heart, the comedy drama series is about the push-and-pull between nostalgia for youth and the realities of adulthood. Platonic Season 2 continues to test Sylvia and Will’s friendship against life changes, lingering grudges, and new personalities like Wild Card. While not every storyline lands, the humor and chemistry between the leads keep viewers invested.

The series stars Rose Byrne as Sylvia, a stay-at-home mom of three; Seth Rogen as Will, her recently divorced former best friend; Luke Macfarlane as Charlie, Sylvia’s lawyer husband; Tre Hale as Andy, Will’s friend and business partner; Andrew Lopez as Reggie, Will’s main investor and stepbrother to his ex-wife; and Carla Gallo as Katie, Sylvia’s best friend. Episode 3’s standout addition is Beck Bennett as Wild Card, whose comedic awkwardness blends well with the established ensemble.

Created by Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller, the comedy drama series premiered on Apple TV+ in May 2023. Platonic Season 2 began streaming on August 6, 2025, with new episodes releasing weekly every Wednesday. Episode 3, The Bachelor Party, is now available to watch, offering a mix of cringe comedy, low-stakes drama, and a hint at possible changes on the horizon.

While this installment may not break much new ground, it keeps the show’s friendship-at-the-center formula intact. According to Rotten Tomatoes, Platonic season 2 has received a fresh score of 100% based on 23 reviews from critics so far.

Stay tuned with us for further updates.