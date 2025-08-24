Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 1 post-credits scene mocks Jared Leto’s Thirty Seconds to Mars moment

The superhero series Peacemaker season 2 returns with its mix of raunchy humor, gory action, and unexpected heart, continuing to be one of the most unpredictable corners of the DC Universe. Right from the first episode, the show delivered a post-credits gag of Jared Leto and his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, which has quickly become one of its most talked-about moments.

The scene leans fully into comedy, extending a mid-episode exchange into a punchline that pokes fun at a real-life musician with ties to DC’s past. The moment not only underlines Gunn’s irreverent approach but also offers subtle commentary on the franchise’s shift from the DCEU to the newly established DCU.

Peacemaker season 2 takes a jab at Jared Leto

In the first episode, Peacemaker notices Harcourt’s bruised knuckles and asks what happened. She admits to punching her car’s dashboard, prompting Peacemaker to recall the last time he was in the vehicle:

“The last time I was in that car it was playing some Spin Doctors and Thirty Seconds to Mars or some shit. I was gonna kick its ass then, but you two seemed like you were on good terms.”

Harcourt quickly replies that she is “not on good terms” with Thirty Seconds to Mars. That exchange is funny enough on its own, but the post-credits scene pushes it further. Harcourt defends Spin Doctors while Peacemaker insists:

“Anybody’s better than Thirty Seconds to Mars. That garage band I was in for two seconds is better than Thirty Seconds to Mars.”

Gunn has been consistent about not using these tags for setups that may never be paid off. Instead, as with Superman’s end-credit moments, he uses them to deliver extra laughs and reinforce tone. By extending this exchange, Gunn turns what could have been a throwaway line into one of the premiere’s standout gags.

But why Thirty Seconds to Mars specifically? On the surface, it may simply reflect Gunn’s musical taste since he is famously selective with the soundtracks in his projects. Yet there’s no ignoring the connection to Jared Leto, the band’s frontman and former Joker in the DCEU. Peacemaker season 2 is set firmly within the new DC Universe, which effectively replaces the old continuity where Leto’s Joker existed. Gunn’s DCU is leaving that era behind while still having a laugh at its expense.

Additional context outside the show could be that back in 2018, James Gunn expressed his dislike for Leto via a tweet, fueling speculation that the gag may be a more personal jab. Whether intentional or not, audiences have picked up on the layered humor.

For fans, this makes the scene more than filler as it signals that Peacemaker season 2 will continue to thrive on Gunn’s ability to blur the line between superhero storytelling and self-aware comedy. The DCU may be building a new foundation with Superman, but Peacemaker ensures that this universe doesn’t take itself too seriously.

What is Peacemaker season 2 all about?

The superhero series Peacemaker season 2 marks a significant continuation for the DC Universe. Picking up after the events of the film Superman (2025), the series follows Chris Smith as he struggles with his mercenary lifestyle while navigating the fallout of his past missions. John Cena returns in the lead role, joined by Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, and Steve Agee, with new cast members expanding the ensemble. The latest season serves as a soft reboot for the DC Universe.

Created and run by James Gunn, the season was filmed in Atlanta between June and November 2024 and premiered on HBO Max on August 21, 2025. The series consists of eight episodes, with the next episode, titled A Man is Only As Good As His Bird, will be released on August 28, 2025, in the United States at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET.

The first episode’s jab at Leto may not advance the story, but it encapsulates what makes Peacemaker unique. The series continues to show a willingness to poke fun at pop culture, a refusal to follow the norm, and a bold sense of humor that doubles as commentary on the DC Universe itself.

