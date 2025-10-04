Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 1 episode 10 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch, and more

Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 1 episode 10 lands this week, with the finale Something Borrowed streaming in the United States on Friday, October 10, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. ET on the STARZ app and airing on STARZ at 8:00 p.m. ET PT.

STARZ’s finale preview and listings frame the closer as a wedding day crunch for Ellen, with Julia attempting an escape, aligning with what the network has teased for Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 1 episode 10. As per the Entertainment Weekly report dated May 21, 2025, creator Matthew B. Roberts said,

“There was a little saying we had that Scotland should be number one on the call sheet.”

Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Season 1 episode 10, Release timing worldwide

As noted earlier, Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 1 episode 10 titled Something Borrowed arrives in the U.S. on Friday, October 10, 2025. It streams on the STARZ app at 12:00 a.m. ET and airs on the STARZ channel at 8:00 p.m. ET PT. The table below shows the major international time zones:

Time zone Local date Local day Local time Eastern Daylight Time October 10, 2025 Friday 00:00 Pacific Daylight Time October 9, 2025 Thursday 21:00 British Summer Time October 10, 2025 Friday 05:00 India Standard Time October 10, 2025 Friday 09:30 Australian Eastern Daylight Time October 10, 2025 Friday 15:00 New Zealand Daylight Time October 10, 2025 Friday 17:00

Where to watch Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 1 episode 10

United States: Stream on the STARZ app and watch on the STARZ channel. STARZ lists a standard monthly price of $10.99, with frequent limited-time promotions through STARZ direct and Prime Video Channels. The STARZ add-on through Hulu is $10.99 per month.

Canada: Watch via STARZ as a Crave add-on or as a Prime Video Channel. The STARZ add-on price is 6.99 Canadian dollars per month plus tax.

United Kingdom: Watch on MGM Plus via Prime Video Channels. Recent guides peg the channel at about 5.99 pounds per month on Prime Video Channels in 2025.

Australia: Stream on Stan. Current Stan plan prices are 12, 17 and 22 Australian dollars per month for Basic, Standard and Premium.

New Zealand: Stream on Neon. Standard is 23.99 New Zealand dollars per month, and Basic with ads is 12.99 New Zealand dollars per month, increasing to 14.99 from October 15, 2025.

Production details and what to expect in Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Season 1 episode 10

Format and scope: Season 1 is a 10-episode prequel that runs dual timelines in the Scottish Highlands in the early 1700s and London during World War I, exploring the origins of Jamie and Claire through their parents.

Showrunner and executive producers: The series is created and showrun by Matthew B. Roberts with executive producers Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis.

Filming and locations: Production is based in Scotland, with returning locations associated with Castle Leoch, such as Doune Castle and Glasgow standing in for London, consistent with the emphasis on place that the producers outlined.

Schedule and finale setup: STARZ premiered the season on August 8, 2025, and the network scheduled the finale for Friday, October 10. The finale, Something Borrowed, focuses on Ellen preparing for a wedding ceremony while Julia attempts an escape, as shown in official preview material and early look clips.

As per the Entertainment Weekly report dated May 21, 2025, executive producer Maril Davis said,

“We are going to [show] not only one great love affair, but two great love affairs and how those parallel love stories intertwine and show us how we got to Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe).”

Story signals to watch: Expect clan politics, marriage bargaining and letters under wartime censorship to converge as Ellen and Brian face a public union and Julia moves to reunite with Henry. The season two renewal signals that the closer will resolve immediate personal stakes while leaving space for clan fallout.

Stay tuned for more updates.