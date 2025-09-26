Nobody Wants This season 2 release date, cast & characters, where to watch, and more

A still from Nobody Wants This season 2 trailer, image via Netflix.

Nobody Wants This season 2 premieres on Thursday, October 23, 2025, on Netflix worldwide, with episodes dropping at midnight Pacific Time. Viewers can check the release table below to see the exact local moment the season becomes available. In Nobody Wants This season 2, Joanne and Rabbi Noah move from whirlwind romance to the everyday work of building a life, folding in friends, holidays, and decisions about the future.

Leighton Meester appears as Abby, Joanne’s one-time school rival who is now a social media-savvy parent, while Seth Rogen guests as Rabbi Neil.

Returning cast members include Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, Arian Moayed, and Alex Karpovsky, among others, with Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan serving as showrunners alongside creator Erin Foster. As per an Entertainment Weekly report dated September 25, 2025, Jenni Konner stated,

"I didn't want to change the show at all. I loved it. The way I approach everything I work on, if I haven't written it, is that I need an incredibly clear, strong, unique voice and that is [creator] Erin [Foster] in a nutshell, so that drew me to it immediately. I was just like, 'More of the same!'"

Viewers can expect a grounded continuation that leans into character choices and interfaith family dynamics.

Nobody Wants This season 2 release date and global release time

Nobody Wants This season 2 release date and local times across major international time zones are listed below:

Region Local date & time US Pacific (PT) Thu, Oct 23 — 12:00 a.m. US Eastern (ET) Thu, Oct 23 — 3:00 a.m. UK (BST) Thu, Oct 23 — 8:00 a.m. Europe (CEST) Thu, Oct 23 — 9:00 a.m. India (IST) Thu, Oct 23 — 12:30 p.m. Australia (AEDT, Sydney) Thu, Oct 23 — 6:00 p.m.

Nobody Wants This season 2 cast and characters

1) Kristen Bell as Joanne: An outspoken agnostic podcaster testing whether love can carry through ritual and routine.

2) Adam Brody as Rabbi Noah: A sincere rabbi trying to balance calling and commitment.

3) Justine Lupe as Morgan: Joanne’s blunt sister and co-host who serves as a reality check.

4) Timothy Simons as Sasha: Noah’s brother, often the reluctant peacemaker.

5) Jackie Tohn as Esther: Partner to Sasha and a steady ally in tense rooms.

6) Leighton Meester as Abby: Joanne’s former nemesis-turned-influencer mom who stirs old rivalries.

7) Seth Rogen as Rabbi Neil: A visiting rabbi whose presence complicates boundaries.

8) Arian Moayed as Dr Andy: A confident therapist who may connect with Morgan.

9) Alex Karpovsky as Big Noah: A swaggering colleague at the temple.

10) Miles Fowler as Lenny: A teammate of Noah who brings easy confidence.

11) Tovah Feldshuh as Bina: Noah’s protective mother.

12) Paul Ben Victor as Ilan: A family elder with fixed views.

13) Stephanie Faracy as Lynne: A steadying figure for Joanne.

14) Michael Hitchcock as Henry: a dry observer in the couple’s orbit.

15) Sherry Cola as Ashley: A friend who tests comfort zones.

16) D’Arcy Carden as Ryann: A confidante with sharp timing.

Where to watch Nobody Wants This season 2

Exclusive Platform: Netflix worldwide from October 23 for Nobody Wants This season 2.

United States: Standard with ads 7.99 per month, Standard 17.99 per month, Premium 24.99 per month.

United Kingdom: With ads 5.99 per month, Standard 12.99 per month, Premium 18.99 per month.

India: Mobile 149 per month, Basic 199 per month, Standard 499 per month, Premium 649 per month.

Canada: Standard with ads $7.99 per month, Standard 18.99 per month, Premium 23.99 per month.

Australia: Standard with ads 9.99 per month, Standard 20.99 per month, Premium 28.99 per month.

Prices can vary due to taxes and periodic adjustments. Viewers should always confirm the local Netflix page before purchase.

Season 1 recap, production notes, and what to expect in Nobody Wants This season 2

Nobody Wants This Season 1 ended with Noah choosing Joanne after a public gesture, while conversion and family acceptance remained unsettled. That choice reframes every discussion in Nobody Wants This season 2, which examines whether shared life can survive differences in faith practice, family expectations, and plans for children.

What to expect for viewers of Nobody Wants This season 2

The season tracks the couple as they merge friend groups and approach rituals and milestones together, with Abby’s arrival and Rabbi Neil’s cameo creating new pressure points. Morgan’s podcast observations continue as a mirror for the audience, and the writers lean into everyday stakes rather than spectacle. As per the People report dated September 25, 2025, Kristen Bell remarked,

“This hit a chord. Adam and I know that we have great chemistry on camera, so we were excited to deliver that nostalgia on camera, especially for people who watched Veronica Mars and The O.C. and have that be a fun element.”

The creative team’s stated aim is continuity of tone with a closer focus on whether love can function amid unresolved differences. That everyday negotiation is the central tension of Nobody Wants This season 2.

Stay tuned for more updates.