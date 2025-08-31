Newly released MGM's Robin Hood trailer hints at a dark twist in the legendary outlaw’s story

The story of the outlaw who robbed from the rich to give to the poor is being reimagined for a new audience, and the first official trailer promises a darker and more psychologically complex version of the classic tale. The series Robin Hood, produced by Lionsgate Television for MGM+, will blend historical authenticity with political intrigue and a fresh focus on the love story between Rob and Marian.

Robin Hood teaser trailer hints at a dark and gritty tale

The teaser trailer for Robin Hood was released on August 28, 2025, and is available for interested viewers on the official MGM+ YouTube channel and their official social media accounts.

The clip begins with Sean Bean’s Sheriff of Nottingham speaking to a Saxon prior to their execution, suggesting that in 100 years, their kind won’t exist in history. It sets the tone for a smart, sweeping, and romantic adventure. Unlike earlier versions that leaned heavily into action or heroics, this reimagining takes on a serious approach.

The visuals showcase medieval England in the aftermath of the Norman invasion, emphasizing both the brutality of the period and the resilience of those who fought against oppression.

At the heart of the trailer is the relationship between Rob and Marian. Rob, a Saxon forester’s son, rises as the leader of a group of outlaws who resist royal corruption, while Marian infiltrates the Norman-controlled court in an effort to weaken the enemy from within.

The footage hints at tense battles, secret alliances, and moments of betrayal that suggest the series will delve into the moral uncertainty of rebellion. Marian is also seen as deeply affected by the cruelty that the Saxons and others were enduring at the hands of the royalty.

As per the clip, the sheriff is likely to be the formidable antagonist of the first season, embodying both political authority and ruthless cruelty. Meanwhile, Connie Nielsen’s Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine adds a royal touch, suggesting the drama will extend far beyond Sherwood Forest. The streaming platform describes the series as bringing “modern energy” to the legend, with themes of justice, sacrifice, and love driving the narrative. The trailer captures this vision, offering audiences a Robin Hood who is less of a mythic folk hero and more of a man caught in the struggles of his time.

Everything we know so far about MGM’s Robin Hood

The upcoming series Robin Hood is set to premiere on Sunday, November 2, 2025, on MGM+. The season will launch with a two-episode premiere at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET in the United States and is set to consist of 10 episodes, with weekly releases leading up to the finale on December 28.

The story takes place in the wake of the Norman invasion of England, a time of political upheaval and cultural conflict. Rob and Marian form an unlikely bond as they both fight against tyranny. While Rob builds his reputation as an outlaw leader, Marian maneuvers within the court, making her as much a strategist as a love interest.

The cast list includes Jack Patten as Rob, Lauren McQueen as Marian, Sean Bean as the Sheriff of Nottingham, and Connie Nielsen as Queen Eleanor. Lydia Peckham as Priscilla of Nottingham and Steven Waddington as the Earl of Huntingdon are a few of the other notable cast members.

John Glenn will serve as showrunner for the first season, with Jonathan English and John Glenn providing the screenplay. English will be directing all 10 episodes and serving as an executive producer alongside Todd Lieberman. With its darker tone, rich characters, and layered storytelling, Robin Hood looks poised to deliver a compelling new chapter in the outlaw’s long legacy.