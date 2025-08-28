Natasha Allen's GoFundMe raises over $49K as TikTok creator who documented her cancer battle passes away at 28

Natasha Allen (Photo: Instagram/@natashaallen)

Natasha Allen passed away on August 22, 2025, after battling synovial sarcoma, a rare and aggressive type of cancer of the soft tissues, for the last few years. She was diagnosed with stage 3 synovial sarcoma in 2020. Despite getting regular treatments, her condition got worse as she developed stage 4 synovial sarcoma in 2021.

Natasha Allen documented her cancer battle on social media. She had over 37,000 followers on Instagram and more than 191,000 followers on TikTok.

Her friend, Matthew Dougherty, launched a GoFundMe to raise money for her medical bills. The initial goal was $35,000, and he also added Natasha's and her mother's Venmo accounts in the description.

After the TikToker's passing, the page's title was changed to "In Memory of Natasha." In the latest update, Matthew shared that the donation money would be used to arrange Natasha's memorial service, and the remaining amount would go towards synovial sarcoma research.

The fundraiser's goal has been revised to $60,000, and to date, $49,000 has been raised. Matthew Dougherty stated that his friend raised awareness about the rare type of cancer and built communities on social media.

"Natasha amassed massive social media followings on Instagram and Tiktok, spreading awareness of Synovial Sarcoma & the realities of living with cancer, building communities and awareness through her humor and love. She built so much, spread so much love, and left so much for us to take up in her absence," Matthew Dougherty wrote.

Natasha Allen talked about alleged medical malpractice on TikTok

In a TikTok video, Natasha Allen posted on June 18, 2024, she shared that she got diagnosed with cancer late. Allen shared that in 2019, she got an MRI done, and in the report, it was mentioned that she should get tested for synovial sarcoma.

Her doctor at the time supposedly did not mention this to her, nor did he have her checked for the rare and aggressive type of cancer. Natasha also shared that the doctor kept saying that there was a "cyst" in her leg, even though it was not a cyst.

In July 2020, she got the biopsy results and found out that she had synovial sarcoma. Natasha Allen stated that at the age of 23, she was healthy and suing the doctor was "the last thing in her mind" as she was solely focused on recovering from the cancer.

Allen also noted that back then, she and her family were on an HMO plan, a type of health insurance that had more restrictions. Natasha Allen stated that in the first few months, she and her mother were busy with "going back and forth" with insurance and trying to find surgeons and oncologists who had experience treating patients with synovial sarcoma.

By the time Natasha Allen realised that the first doctor had allegedly committed medical malpractice, she discovered that the statute of limitations for medical malpractice in California was one year after the negligent act, which is why the TikToker could no longer sue the doctor.

Natasha Allen was 28 years old at the time of passing. Stay tuned for more updates.