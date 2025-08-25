Most Wanted: Teen Hacker Release Date, Cast and Characters, Where to Watch and more

Most Wanted: Teen Hacker is an HBO Max Original documentary which will premiere on September 5, 2025. It is a four-part documentary that tells the story of a 15-year-old Finnish hacker, Julius Kivimäki, who was named one of the most dangerous hackers by the FBI. Julius was just 13 when he committed some of the most bizarre illegal activities.

This series dives further into some of his crimes, such as shutting down PlayStation globally, blackmailing 30,000 psychotherapy patients, pushing a US passenger airliner to land in an emergency, and so on. Working from his bedroom, Julius, a young boy, caused a lot of havoc across the globe, and eventually, the FBI had to intervene and put a stop to his notorious online activities.

This documentary emphasizes how vulnerable the digital world is, how a little boy harmed the world as a whole, and how many individuals are victims of such horrible cybercrimes every day.

Most Wanted: Teen Hacker - Release Date and Where to Watch

On September 5, 2025, the first episode of the HBO Max

original series will air. The concept of a weekly release will be followed here, and all the episodes will be accessible worldwide.



Most Wanted: Teen Hacker - Cast and Characters

It is created by the well-known Finnish filmmaker Sami Kieksi, who has a strong reputation for producing works that are socially conscious and character-driven. The crew is joined by writer and documentary producer Joni Soila for a stronger and more compelling foundation for this project.

Since it is a documentary, the primary focus is on in-the-moment interviews with FBI agents, cybersecurity specialists, SWAT team members, and victims. Additional worldwide hackers will also discuss Julius's work ethic, methods, motivations, and the reasons behind his involvement in crimes that impacted individuals.

In this series, the hacker Julius Kivimäki - now known as Aleksanteri Kivimäki - will narrate his story.

Most Wanted: Teen Hacker - More about the documentary

Most Wanted: Teen Hacker is coming soon. Find out more now. https://t.co/RgWEc4l7c6 Will you watch this new HBO Max series? pic.twitter.com/NQYRvvr8dY — TVSeriesFinale.com (@tvseriesfinale) July 16, 2025

Julius committed numerous crimes before being apprehended in 2023, which put a stop to them all. His narrative, however, illustrates the repercussions of the unchecked spread.

Speaking to "Variety," Phil Brandstrup, the Group Vice President of Original Production Networks & Streaming, Nordics at Warner Bros. Discovery, stated:

“This documentary series is a powerful example of Nordic storytelling with global relevance,” said Pil Brandstrup, group VP, original production networks and streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery Nordics. “Most Wanted: Teen Hacker explores a critically important topic cybercrime that affects us all, yet remains unfamiliar to many. With the access to the Finnish hacker, victims around the world, top cybersecurity experts, and even a former FBI agent, the series presents a gripping, multi-perspective narrative.”

Most Wanted: Teen Hacker mixes numerous first-person stories, investigations, and the hacker's own commentary in an effort to be more than just a regular crime documentary.

