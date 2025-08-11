Morgan Spector teases how the attack on George Russell could redefine The Gilded Age Season 4

Morgan Spector attends the NBC USG Emmy Kick-Off Luncheon at Casa Madera on April 23, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

The Gilded Age Season 4 is being framed by Morgan Spector’s own tease: in his post-finale chat with Deadline on August 10, 2025, he said George’s rebound from the assassination attempt is the spine of what comes next. In My Mind Is Made Up, the Season 3 finale that premiered August 10, 2025, on HBO and Max, George survives the shooting, then leaves Bertha in Newport, creating a public win and a private rupture.

The hour was directed by Salli Richardson-Whitfield and written by Julian Fellowes and Sonja Warfield. Key finale threads include Peggy and Dr. William Kirkland’s engagement, Marian and Larry’s cautious reset, Oscar’s strategic proposal to Mrs. Winterton, and Gladys’s pregnancy reveal.

Spector’s Deadline tease points to The Gilded Age Season 4 picking up those threads, with George’s moral crisis now in the foreground.

How George’s shooting resets The Gilded Age Season 4

Morgan Spector puts a clear flag in the ground for The Gilded Age Season 4. As per a Deadline report dated August 10, 2025, he stated,

“I think the story of George’s bounce back from the assassination attempt would be the story, at least for me, of Season 4”

He also added,

"I would love to see what happens, but yeah, I think there were moments when these guys decided that they were gonna maybe start treating their workers a little better, or maybe start investing more in philanthropy or something like that. I’d be curious to see."

He also frames the character’s headspace in ethical, not just medical, terms. As per Deadline report, he remarked,

“I think what’s happening for George is a crisis of conflict between his actual life, the choices he makes, and his moral code. I think that’s what’s really at issue,”

Expect The Gilded Age Season 4 to test whether that crisis changes how he wields power at home and in the boardroom. Spector even floats a period-accurate course correction, one many robber barons eventually took. As per Deadline report, he iterated,

“I would love to see what happens, but yeah, I think there were moments when these guys decided that they were gonna maybe start treating their workers a little better, or maybe start investing more in philanthropy or something like that. I’d be curious to see.”

If Season 3 showed George winning the game, The Gilded Age Season 4 is poised to question the rules he plays by.

The show’s creators underline that the gunshot was not a throwaway cliffhanger. Co-writer Sonja Warfield connects the finale’s highs and lows directly to future consequences. As per TheWrap report dated August 10, 2025, she remarked,

“Isn’t that what life is like? Something can be going perfectly with your life and then something else comes in and undercuts it a little bit.”

That “undercut” is precisely where Season 4 begins.

The Gilded Age Season 3’s ending, in brief and why it points straight at The Gilded Age Season 4

The finale opens with battlefield-style emergency surgery, George lives, then pivots to the Russells’ emotional divide. George attends Bertha’s ball to protect optics, but leaves Newport without her the next morning, stating his business ruthlessness cannot extend to the people he loves.

Gladys shares her pregnancy with Bertha after he has gone. The near-miss deepens his sense that he failed as a father by sanctioning a marriage he did not believe in. These beats don’t close stories. They calibrate them, setting The Gilded Age Season 4 up to examine marriage, reputation, and remorse in tandem with the shooter fallout.

The penultimate Ex-Communicated (August 3, 2025) supplies the fuse: a professional ambush, a point-blank shot, and a swirl of suspects tied to business feuds and household betrayals. Together, Ex-Communicated and My Mind Is Made Up build a two-step process that moves the series from society chess to consequences.

Renewal status, timing, and what HBO has signalled

HBO officially renewed the series for a fourth season on July 28, 2025. The network’s press notice confirms the pickup. Trades echoed the announcement the same day. A premiere window has not been set, based on prior gaps, late 2026 remains a reasonable industry expectation.

The core ensemble, including Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector, continues to anchor coverage of The Gilded Age Season 4, with creators Fellowes and Warfield signaling room to explore George’s reassessment and Bertha’s unbent ambition.

What that means on-screen is simple and sturdy: The Gilded Age Season 4 will likely balance a slow-burn shooter thread with a values test inside the Russell marriage, while family, business, and society arcs converge under a more consequential tone. That’s the shape of Spector’s Deadline language sketches, and it matches how the finale plays.

Stay tuned for more updates.