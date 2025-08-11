Has HBO Max confirmed The Gilded Age Season 4? Details explained

Scene from HBO'S The Gilded Age, streaming on Max

Within the glamor of the drawing rooms and the hushed hallways of New York in the 1880s, The Gilded Age presents a deliciously addictive narrative of ambition, competition, and social politicking. Created by Julian Fellowes of Downton Abbey fame, this HBO period piece takes us into a world where the new-money magnates of the day competed with the old-money aristocrats who had already established their standing in society.

What you end up with is a fabulously dramatic warzone where one slip-up or one whispered scandal could destroy fortunes built on steel, railroads, or reputation. Since its debut in 2022, moving from HBO to Max, it has taken audiences with its beautiful costumes by Kasia Walicka-Maimone, stunning sets in Fifth Avenue mansions, and a soundtrack that kills it with the era of grace and splendor.

HBO confirmed on July 28, 2025, that there would be a Season 4 (only days before the finale for season 3), which generated excitement about what was expected next. HBO announced, "the series is one of television's most irresistible dramas," and commended Fellowes' insight into the art of marrying historical storytelling with contemporary relevance.

The Gilded Age has brought changes over three seasons, moving from civilised social clashes to major disruptions and social disarray as it normalised class warfare, gender roles, and racial injustice with fidelity to historical accuracy and modern relevancy.

Good News: The Gilded Age Season 4 is confirmed

Although there are no formal timelines for when the production will start, the complexity of these period recreations gives a hint that it will take time to create a season 4 of The Gilded Age. The previous season's film shoots suggest we may see the return of the new season in late 2026 or early 2027: season 1 in January 2022; season 2 in October 2023; season 3 in June 2025.

What lies ahead for the Elite of Fifth Avenue?

The finale of season 3 was a jaw-dropper. George Russell (portrayed by Morgan Spector), the freshly minted railroad baron, was almost murdered in the streets, revealing fissures in his mental state and his marriage to Bertha (Carrie Coon). Bertha, obsessed with achieving social status, had pushed the couple to a different precipice, opening season four to reveal betrayal and redemption; Fellowes updates for America’s advance into modernity.

Peggy Scott (Denée Benton), the ambitious and preeminent journalist from a prominent Black family, struggles with Dr. Kirkland’s proposal as she addresses racial inequities. Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) is dealing with her rekindled love for Larry Russell (Harry Richardson) and his old money–new money struggle, and Gladys Russell (Taissa Farmiga) is silently battling an unplanned pregnancy that could derail her mother’s grand plans.

Season 4 might weave in historical events like the 1893 World’s Fair or labour strikes, offering fresh backdrops for characters to grapple with shifting power dynamics. Co-creator Sonja Warfield hinted at a tighter focus, spotlighting Bertha and Peggy’s proto-feminist journeys, promising a mix of personal drama and societal upheaval.

Potential cast of The Gilded Age season 4

HBO hasn't announced anything for season 4 yet, but you can rest assured that the main cabal of characters will return. There's no stopping Carrie Coon's breakneck Bertha, Christine Baranski's quippy Agnes, and Cynthia Nixon's rambunctious Ada. The younger group, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, and Harry Richardson, will continue their evolving stories.

Audra McDonald's Dorothy Scott might dive deeper into themes of the proto-Harlem Renaissance, and Morgan Spector's George is in the midst of an important emotional evolution. Guest stars, like Donna Murphy's Mrs. Astor, may reappear to add some spice to the social scene. Directors Michael Engler and Salli Richardson-Whitfield will continue to create the visual grandeur.

Where to watch The Gilded Age season 4

The Gilded Age Season 4 will be available on HBO and stream on Max. In the meantime, binge-watch Seasons 1-3 on Max, or check out HBO's podcasts and behind-the-scenes materials for exciting insights into all the scandals of the historical era. Even in all this wit, wealth, and power, when the stakes are high, the drama is higher. For more updates, stay tuned!