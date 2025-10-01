Meet the engaged couples from Love Is Blind season 9 before they head to Baja

Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind season 9 premiered on Netflix on October 1, 2025, introducing 32 new singles from the Denver area who entered the pods hoping to form connections without seeing each other.

The season began with conversations about family, vulnerability, and plans, and quickly produced several engagements before the first trip outside the pods.

This round of episodes (1–6) shows who left with rings and how the experiment unfolded for them.

Ali and Anton bonded over similar upbringings and a shared desire to be role models. Kalybriah accepted Edmond’s proposal after he shared details about his foster care background and the teacher who helped him.

Madison disclosed an eye condition that may cause blindness and said she wanted someone who could “stimulate [her] brain outside of physicality,” which she found with Joe.

Megan W. accepted Jordan’s proposal after they connected over a shared link to type 1 diabetes.

Annie and Nick left the pods engaged after his other connection, Kait, ended. Kacie and Patrick also got engaged, but after meeting face-to-face, their story took an unexpected turn.

Episodes 7–9 premiere on October 8, 2025, and will continue the couples’ journeys beyond the pods.

Early connections and proposals shape the start of Love Is Blind season 9

Ali and Anton were the first to get engaged.

“I did not imagine I’d be able to connect to somebody so quickly,” Ali said during the premiere.

Anton told producers he knew by the end of the first episode that Ali was the one. Kalybriah responded to Edmond’s openness about his childhood in foster care, saying she valued how “vulnerable” he was when he spoke about a teacher who changed his life.

Madison, who has an eye condition that could lead to blindness, shared early in the pods that she wanted someone who could focus on more than appearances.

She told Joe she needed a partner who could “stimulate [her] brain outside of physicality,” and Joe proposed by episode 2.

Megan W. and Jordan connected over his son’s type 1 diabetes and her late father’s experience with the same condition.

Megan also spoke to Mike and Blake early in the experiment, but ultimately accepted Jordan’s proposal.

Nick described Annie as his “wild card” in the pods and ended his connection with Kait over differences in religion before proposing to Annie.

The pair departed for Baja as an engaged couple alongside the other matches of Love Is Blind season 9.

Kacie and Patrick’s engagement and the uncertainty ahead in Love Is Blind

Kacie and Patrick formed a connection in the pods as he opened up about his dating experiences in Love Is Blind.

Patrick said those experiences had not always been positive, and Kacie responded by telling him she felt sure they had found something real.

She accepted his proposal before they met face-to-face.

However, the episodes show a different tone after their reveal. Kacie is seen in a hotel room telling producers,

“He just deserves someone so much better than me.”

She added that Patrick was not “a bad looking guy in any sense” but deserved someone who was “obsessed with him.”

Later, when they met in the lobby, she told him she could not “do this anymore” and “needed to go home.”

Patrick asked if she wanted to break up, and Kacie replied, “Yeah. no,” which Patrick interpreted as her not wanting to take the trip to Baja.

He told producers he would “probably take it slow” moving forward. A clip then shows Kacie telling producers she did not think her attraction to Patrick would grow.

How their relationship develops is unclear. The next batch of episodes, releasing October 8, 2025, will show whether the couple remains together or parts ways as the experiment continues.



