Mayor of Kingstown season 4: Release date, plot, cast, where to watch and more

Mayor of Kingstown season 4, the upcoming installment of thriller crime drama created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, is set to premiere on Paramount+ in the United States on Sunday, October 26, 2025. Jeremy Renner is set to return to screen as Mike Lusky, a mob fixer who will have to deal with the fallout of the departure of the Russian mob from the fictional company town in Michigan.

By the end of season 3, Mike manages to bring an end to the drug war fueled by the Russians. He kills mobster Milo (Aidan Gillen) at great personal cost. His brother Kyle gets arrested for a botched operation, while the seductress Iris (Emma Laird) dies of a drug overdose.

In the new season, Mike will have to grapple with the power vacuum left in his town, as new threats emerge. They include the new warden, Nina Hobbs (Edie Falco), and gangster Frank Moses (Lennie James). Mike will also have to come to terms with his own past as the city teeters on the brink of chaos.

Release schedule of Mayor of Kingstown season 4



Season 4 of Mayor of Kingstown is set to premiere on Sunday, October 26, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+. The season will debut with a special two-episode release, followed by new episodes every Sunday. The first three seasons are currently available for streaming on the same platform.

Exploring the Plot of Mayor of Kingstown

Mayor of Kingstown centers around the McLusky family, who act as intermediaries between the lawkeepers and the outlaws in a fictional Michigan town dominated by the prison industry. At the heart of the series is Mike McLusky, often referred to as the "mayor" of Kingstown. He navigates the delicate balance between street gangs, prisoners, guards, and law enforcement, attempting to maintain order amid chaos and corruption.

The show delves into the morally gray world of crime, power, and justice, exploring the consequences of choices made in desperate circumstances. Each season heightens the stakes, revealing deeper layers of loyalty, betrayal, and survival. Season 4 is expected to escalate these tensions further, introducing new power struggles and conflicts that challenge Mike and those around him.

With its gripping storytelling, intense character dynamics, and exploration of systemic issues, the series continues to captivate audiences with its raw, suspenseful depiction of life in a town where power and corruption intersect.

Meet the cast member of Mayor of Kingstown season 4





Returning cast members of Mayor of Kingstown include Jeremy Renner, Taylor Handley, Hamish Allan-Headley, Nishi Munshi, Derek Webster, and Tobi Bamtefa, continuing their roles in the town’s tense, crime-ridden landscape.

“Jeremy Renner is at the top of his game after his comeback,” showrunner Hugh Dillon told EW in an interview, referencing Jeremy’s return to the screen following his near-fatal snowplow accident two years ago. “He’s just firing on all cylinders. It’s exciting.”

Notable additions to Mayor of Kingstown season 4 include veteran actor Lennie James, widely recognized for his role as Morgan Jones on The Walking Dead (2010–2022) and Fear the Walking Dead (2018–2023).

In Season 4, Lennie James portrays Frank Moses, a respected gangster. “Lennie knocked it out of the park,” Hugh told EW. “There’s a sophistication to this gangster that’s pretty rock and roll, and it’s kind of fun to watch.”

Season 4 will also introduce Laura Benanti, a Tony-winning Broadway veteran with extensive television credits, including Supergirl (2015–2016) and The Gilded Age (2023). She plays Cindy Stephens, a single mother and correctional officer who is new to Kingstown, bringing a fresh perspective to the town’s tense and dangerous landscape. Cindy is set to intersect with Edie Falco’s warden, Nina Hobbs.



Where to watch Mayor of Kingstown season 4 online

Season 4 of Mayor of Kingstown is set to premiere on Sunday, October 26, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States.

As of October 2025, Paramount+ offers two subscription plans for viewers:

Essential Plan : Priced at $7.99 per month or $59.99 annually, this plan provides access to over 40,000 episodes and movies, including live sports content. It supports streaming on up to three devices simultaneously and includes limited ads.

: Priced at $7.99 per month or $59.99 annually, this plan provides access to over 40,000 episodes and movies, including live sports content. It supports streaming on up to three devices simultaneously and includes limited ads. The Premium Plan, at $12.99/month or $119.99/year, includes ad-free streaming, Showtime access, offline downloads, and live CBS content.

Both plans come with a 7-day free trial, allowing new subscribers to explore the service before committing.

