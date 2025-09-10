Massachusetts resident buys $1 million winning Powerball ticket at Market Basket for $1.2 billion draw

CALIFORNIA, USA - OCTOBER 10: Powerball Lottery tickets are seen at a store as U.S. Powerball jackpot grows $1.7 billion, in San Carlos, California, United States on October 10, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

​The latest Powerball drawing may not have produced a jackpot winner in Massachusetts, but one resident still walked away with a life-changing prize. A ticket bought at a Market Basket grocery store in Waltham matched enough numbers to win $1 million during the $1.2 billion draw.

While the billion- dollar jackpot rolled over to the coming delineation, the$ 1 million prize has brought excitement to the original community and the store where the winning ticket was vended. For the lucky player, it was proof that indeed if the jackpot slips down, big triumphs can still be achieved.

Massachusetts lottery confirms Market Basket in Waltham sold the $1 million Powerball prize ticket

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, the $1 million ticket was purchased at the Market Basket on Main Street in Waltham. The winner has not yet been identified, but the announcement has already generated buzz among shoppers and locals. Stores that sell winning tickets often become a talking point in the community, and Market Basket is now the latest to join that list.

The winning ticket matched the first five numbers drawn but missed the Powerball number. This combination secured the $1 million second-tier prize. It’s not the massive $1.2 billion headline jackpot, but it is still a prize that can make a major difference for anyone holding the lucky ticket.

The Massachusetts Lottery has seen a history of winners claiming prizes in big national drawings. While the state has yet to claim this particular jackpot, the $1 million win is another reminder of how smaller prizes still play a big role in the overall Powerball story.

Players are being urged by lottery officials to double-check their tickets. With so many prize levels in the game, it is easy for people to overlook smaller wins if they focus only on the jackpot. Each ticket has a chance to earn amounts ranging from a few dollars to millions, depending on the numbers matched.

The $1.2 billion delineation has kept people across the country hooked to their tickets, fueling long lines at gas stations and grocery stores.

As the jackpot rises after each rollover, the number of people playing also grows. For many players, the appeal of Powerball is not only about the billion-dollar jackpot. Smaller wins, like this $1 million ticket in Waltham, can still make a big difference. They may help pay off a mortgage, cover education costs, or provide financial security.

As the Powerball jackpot continues to climb, further Massachusetts residents are anticipated to take their chances. While only one person can claim the top prize, stories like the Market Basket win show that the game creates numerous winners along the way.

The upcoming drawing will give players across the state another opportunity to try for the growing jackpot. In the meantime, one Massachusetts resident has already joined the list of big winners with a ticket purchased during a quick grocery run.