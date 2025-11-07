Married at First Sight UK alum Rebecca shares an unreleased clip from her and Bailey's final date

Rebecca and Bailey (Image via Instagram/@bec.fen)

Married at First Sight UK alum Rebecca has recently shared a clip from her and Bailey's final date. This clip has not made the Final Cut. Rebecca and Bailey seemingly had a bittersweet final date after the two had a realisation that their hometowns are quite far apart, and this makes the future of the relationship a bit uncertain.

Rebecca admitted that they feel like home to one another, but Bailey stated that his home is his daughter Bluebell, and he is not prepared to move away from her. On their wedding day, Rebecca had some doubts about Bailey, saying,

“He’s not my type”.

Married at First Sight UK alum Rebecca and Bailey had a bittersweet final date

Rebecca and Bailey did not seem to have decided on their current living situation post-show; their final date ended on a bittersweet note as it was full of tears and emotional announcements. However, Rebecca has now shown that it was not all sad during the date.

Rebecca also shared a video on her socials of the two in bed. As the producers count down from three, the pair share a k**s, turn off the lights and the track Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On' plays in the background. As the producers are seen laughing due to a funny incident, the lights are turned back on. Rebecca posted a picture and captioned it saying,

“Listen with the volume on and watch right up to the end. This moment had us in stitches! So glad we caught this on camera."

As Rebecca initially was not very sure about her relationship with Bailey, she told the cameras,

"We didn’t have that instant spark, and I honestly found the wedding day so overwhelming,” she says. “I felt like, ‘This is never going to work.’ I slipped back into habits that I’d had before. I thought, ‘Go on the honeymoon, have a good time. He seems like a kind person that you’ll have a laugh with,’ but there was no spark or attraction there for me.” "I just sat down with him for the first time and had a conversation with him without any other eyes on us. I was like, ‘Wow, you’re actually a bit of me. I really get on with you."

Bailey posts a picture with his daughter on social media

While the future of Rebecca and Bailey’s relationship remains under wraps, Bailey recently shared an adorable post of his daughter, Bluebell, while explaining the reason behind his not wanting to move to Liverpool with Rebecca and be away from his daughter.

“When you have children you realise their happiness comes before your own.”

As Rebecca is still based in Liverpool, where she has her own residence and her business (she is a medical aesthetics clinic). Bailey, meanwhile, stays all the way down south and is set up in Hove, and has a young daughter with his ex-partner. The couple talked about the distance issue and how they are in no position to move due to family and work commitments.

Stay tuned for more updates.