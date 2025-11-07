Why is Thank You Gary trending? Meme origin explained

The latest meme started going viral from a post shared by a page on X (formerly Twitter)

A new meme called Thank You Gary is grabbing a lot of attention on social media. Multiple posts are being shared on various platforms, referring to different situations.

For the unversed, the ongoing trend emerged from a post shared through a page active under the username @higary__ on X (formerly Twitter) on November 7, 2025. It featured a photo where a small cat appears in a blank white background, and the text on the snap refers to the cat as Gary.

The picture also told users to express gratitude to the cat, as it says:

“Say thank you to Gary and you will receive good news soon.”

The account was created in December last year. The timeline has been flooded with posts with the use of the word Gary. The same cat is used, except that a hair or cap is added on top of its head. However, one of the posts was different, with the cat appearing on a natural spot, and the picture says:

“Life gets sad. Life gets scary. Just remember one thing… Say thank you to Gary.”

Social media users have started following the instructions related to Thank You Gary meme

As mentioned, one particular post has led to the use of the meme by various users on social media. However, the first post related to the cat was shared in January this year through the Instagram handle of the same user.

The user shared a reel at the time where the cat can be spotted sitting beside a bowl of cereal. A packet of the cereal company Apple Jacks also appears on the same post, with the cat wearing a hat, which seemingly features some apple designs on top. The caption simply mentioned Thank You Gary, with the on-screen text saying:

“Gary has brought you Apple Jacks. Have a quick bowl of cereal to start your day. Say Thank You Gary.”

While the first post on X started going viral, netizens started sharing the same meme, asking different questions. A few others simply posted Thank You, Gary without questioning anything at all.

The latest meme has started creating headlines after another phase called 67 was being frequently used on social media. It was also selected as the word of the year by Dictionary.com in October this year. The trend emerged from Skrilla’s song Doot Doot (6 7). However, the meaning of the trend has not been specifically revealed until now, and it is being used for different situations.

As of this writing, the ongoing Thank You Gary meme has also not been used by any popular personality. Moreover, the page has yet to address more details about the idea behind the meme, and further updates on the same are currently awaited.