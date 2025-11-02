Love Island alum Georgia Harrison makes a big announcement in a Halloween video

Georgia Harrison (Image via Instagram/@georgialouiseharrison)

Congratulations are in order as former Love Island star Georgia Harrison has announced that she has welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, footballer Jack Stacey. The television personality recently took to social media while sharing the happy news with her followers.

In an adorable Halloween-themed video, the Love Island alum is seen patting her baby bump, and by the end of the video, she is seen patting her little one’s back.

Several fellow Love Island members took to the comments section of her post, while congratulating the mother and wishing the family all the happiness.

Love Island's Georgia Harrison reveals the name of her baby

As Georgia Harrison took to social media to make the big announcement. She revealed the name of the baby in a recent post as Sahara Jean Stacey.

In an early video, the theme song for The Addams Family was playing in the background as the 30-year-old uploaded a video montage of herself initially rubbing her baby bump, in the weeks before her newborn’s arrival.

The video ended with Georgia cradling her first child, as she happily announced her little one’s arrival.

“Happy Halloween everyone , Trick or Treat that’s the question?”

Earlier, when she teased her caption, she chose not to reveal the name of her baby or whether she had welcomed a son or daughter.

Georgia Harrison opens up about motherhood

In an interview with The Mirror, television star and activist Georgia Harrison explained how she and her partner have been delighted as they both wanted children.

"Anyone who knows us knows how strong we are and how happy we make each other. We both definitely wanted children, and while some may say it feels too soon, we know that this is amazing news and we couldn't be happier."

In an interview with Closer Magazine, the television personality admitted that as she approached 30, she noticed that she was not enjoying going out like she used to before. Harrison further explained,

“There's nothing in my old life that I'm really worried about letting go of. If I go out drinking now, I'd rather go home early. I'm ready to move into motherhood and just have a completely different purpose. My biggest fear would not be being a mother in this lifetime. Having it happen at this stage in my life has just been divine timing – it's perfect."

The arrival of her baby is not the only milestone for the television star, as Georgia has also been honored with an MBE for her impressive work campaigning for improved legislation addressing violence against women.

While talking about the achievement, Georgia said,

"I'm really grateful, and I'm 100% going to continue to step up in my campaigning. And if anything, this is going to be something that really drives me to continue to evoke change for women everywhere, and I'm really grateful to be given such responsibility." "I feel exhilarated. I just didn't realise how magical the moment was going to be. First of all, I was so happy when I found out it was Prince William."

Stay tuned for more updates.