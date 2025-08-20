Love Is Blind: UK star Katisha ends things with Javen after emotional fallout

Katisha from Love Is Blind: UK (Image via Instagram/@katkinson1)

Love Is Blind: UK star Katisha's journey on the dating show ended in heartbreak.

In episode 8 of the series, titled Walking Away, the female cast member called things off with her fiancé, Javen, and left the experiment.

Matters escalated to such extremes after Katisha found out from Megan that Javen had allegedly flirted with multiple female contestants behind her back.

Katisha, confused about how to tackle the situation, decided to confront Javen, hoping to arrive at the truth.

Javen, for his part, denied the allegations, claiming Megan had spread misinformation.

However, no matter what Javen said, Katisha struggled to trust him completely and be at peace.

As a result, the Love Is Blind: UK contestant decided to pack her belongings and leave, rather than letting herself feel more vulnerable.

While Katisha was pleased with her choice of action, Javen felt frustrated that she left without having a proper conversation first.

To Javen, her quick exit only reaffirmed his doubts regarding their relationship.

Love Is Blind: UK participant Katisha says she never wants to speak to Javen again

In episode 7 of Love Is Blind: UK season 2, the couples and the single contestants all reunited at a mixer, where Javen was shown speaking with multiple ladies, including Aanu, Yolanda, and Sophie.

Although it bothered Katisha, she did not intervene in his lengthy conversations with the female cast members.

Toward the end of the episode, after Katisha and Javen returned home, the latter went out once again to rejoin the participants, leaving Katisha alone at home.

In episode 8, Megan met Katisha and claimed that she saw Javen get closer to Sophie, Yolanda, and Aanu at the get-together after the mixer.

She added that Javen acted as if he were not engaged already.

The news landed Katisha in a predicament, as she struggled to think straight.

Even when Javen claimed that the allegations were untrue and that his conversations with the ladies were not motivated by any ill intentions, Katisha remained unconvinced.

The Love Is Blind: UK star started comparing Javen's actions to those of her ex-partner's, saying the two were cut from the "same cloth."

After much deliberation, she ultimately decided to end things with Javen, convinced Megan had no reason to lie to her.

As the Love Is Blind: UK episode progressed, Katisha was shown writing a letter to Javen, informing him about her decision to leave.

While speaking to the cameras, she said:

"I have no desire to speak to Javen again. I've been in relationships like this before, and I've trusted them, and I've taken them back again and again and again. I didn't come here to make the same mistakes."

Katisha added she was "relieved" Javen had shown her who he truly was early in the experiment rather than a year down the line.

With that said, she kept the note and her engagement ring on a table and left.

Katisha was glad she could quit the journey "controlling the outcome."

She firmly believed that had she forced herself to stay, she "would be crying a lot more tears."

The Love Is Blind: UK star then confessed that there was always a "niggling" feeling at the back of her mind, which she was not paying attention to.

"I came into the experiment 'cause I wanted to find someone to love, respect, and support me. I wanted a happy ending. It just wasn't the right path for me, and that's okay," she said.

How did Love Is Blind: UK contestant Javen react to Katisha's decision?

Javen, after reading the note, tore it to pieces and dumped it in the bin.

While speaking to the cameras, he admitted to feeling "pissed off."

He was sad that Katisha chose to believe Megan over his reassurances.

Javen was convinced that what Megan fed Katisha was "simply not true."

"I know what happened, and I've got other people to corroborate what happened," he added.

Later in the episode, Javen confronted Megan, but to no avail.

He ultimately realized that his relationship with Katisha was not meant to be, since she chose to run away instead of addressing the issue.

Stay tuned for more updates.