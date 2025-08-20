Love is Blind: UK Season 2 episode 8 recap: Couples meet each other’s parents while tensions brew between Jav and Katisha

Jav from Love is Blind: UK season 2 (Image via Instagram/@netflixuk)

Season 2 of Love is Blind: UK was released on August 13, 2025. It saw a new batch of singles getting to know each other in the pods and deciding to marry before even seeing each other. All the couples went to Cyprus for a private holiday to get to know each other better, before they started living in the outside world.

Episode 8 was titled Walking Away and it saw Katisha leaving Jav after Megan told her that she saw Jav getting cozy with Sophie and Yolanda at the contestants' mixer. It also saw some of them meeting their partner's parents and discussing their upcoming wedding.

What went down in Love is Blind: UK Season 2 episode 8?

As the couples got used to staying out in the real world, they discussed their future together and even decided to meet each other's families. When Ashleigh met Billy's mom and sister, she was excited ot see them and hoped that they liked her. She told them that she found Billy more attractive because she got to know him without seeing him.

His mom thought they looked confident together and liked that they decided on each other. Billy opened up to his sister in private and told her that while he liked Ashleigh, he was worried about her job as a cabin crew member. He was seeking stability in his life, something Ashleigh's job didn't give him, according to him.

Katisha took Jav to meet her siblings and her mother. Her mother told Jav that Katisha was looking for someone who treated her like her dad treated her mom, like a queen.

"If you make her happy, then welcome to the family, my darling," she said.

Kal then met with Sarover's sister and mother. He told them that he wanted to marry Sarover because they were similar in a lot of aspects, and wanted children and a family. Meanwhile, Katisha opened up to her mom about the problems she had with communicating with Jav. Her mom advised her to let him feel the prize that he had won in her.

Sarover told her skeptical mom to trust her and reminded her that she had never gone off the rails in the past, so she was going to be okay even now. Kal also reassured her and stated that countless ways were needed to make a marriage work, and they were together because they thought they knew them.

What happened between Jav and Katisha on Love is Blind: UK Season 2 episode 8?

Megan visited Katisha when Jav wasn't home and told her that at the contestants' mixer, Jav was talking to Sophie, Yolanda, and Anu, like he wasn't engaged to Katisha. She also revealed to her that Jav went into a photobooth with Sophie, which wasn't operational. They stayed there for quite some time, and she didn't know what they were doing.

Katisha said that she believed her because Jav's behavior away from her reinstated what her gut was already telling her. So she packed her bags to leave and confronted Jav. He told her that he sat at the photobooth with Sophie because they were arguing, and everything else that Megan was saying was a lie.

"I don't know what she is talking about," he said.

Katisha didn't believe him and left his place. Towards the end of the episode, Jav summoned Megan and Kieran and confronted them about what they thought of him. He said Megan's perception of him was wrong, while the latter stuck to her ground.

