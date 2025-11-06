Letters to Harvard professor Avi Loeb reflect a new generation’s global fascination with 3I/ATLAS

Comet 3I/ATLAS (Image via NASA)

The growing volume of messages sent to Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb offers insight into how the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS has drawn international attention.

According to Loeb, the discovery has sparked scientific curiosity and inspired many to engage with astronomy.

He described 3I/ATLAS as "a gift from interstellar space" and emphasized that it provides "a new opportunity to attract public appreciation to science and to inspire kids to become scientists."

The correspondence received by Loeb reflects how people around the world are responding to this moment of discovery through curiosity and engagement.

3I/ATLAS and Loeb’s perspective

In his recent statements, Loeb explained that 3I/ATLAS, which travels near the ecliptic plane of the planets, allows scientists to observe it for an extended period.

He stated that its position enables it to be studied for a long period of time by "telescopes and cameras onboard planetary orbiters" that humanity placed in this plane.

When asked by a Reuters reporter about his discussion of 3I/ATLAS as a potential extraterrestrial entity, Loeb clarified that his approach is theoretical and based on data. He said,

“In science we are often intrigued by anomalies that are inconsistent with past paradigms. As a result, we bring forward possible theoretical interpretations which motivate the collection of new data.”

He also noted that he had identified 10 anomalies displayed by 3I/ATLAS, which led him to propose that it might be an "extraterrestrial technological product" of another civilization in the Milky Way galaxy.

Loeb added that data expected to be collected around December 19, 2025, when 3I/ATLAS reaches its closest point to Earth, could help reveal the object’s nature.

Global responses and personal engagement

Following Loeb’s publications and interviews about 3I/ATLAS, he received numerous letters from individuals expressing interest in his work and in the object itself.

These messages highlight how interstellar research has engaged a wide range of readers and viewers.

One letter came from Charlotte Hugues of Mérida, Mexico. She wrote,

“Every day you inspire a lot of people including me and my kids. I watched all your interviews on YouTube and I love the way you explain things.”

She added that her son Marco “asks about the latest news from 3I/ATLAS” and hopes to receive a telescope for Christmas.

Another message was sent by Vladimir Shcherbukhin, a Canada-based engineer and CEO of Ceotech Inc.

Shcherbukhin expressed appreciation for Loeb’s scientific approach, explaining that his children "began buying books about space and the Solar System" and would often ask for the “new article” on Medium.

He shared that Loeb’s work encouraged his family to take a greater interest in astronomy and that it rekindled his own curiosity about science.

Broader reflections on scientific openness

A third letter was written by Dr. Gouk Tae Kim from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology.

Kim noted that he first became familiar with Loeb’s work through his research on ʻOumuamua and followed his current discussions on 3I/ATLAS. He stated,

“I believe that, in the case of 3I/ATLAS, your interpretation may turn out to be correct or incorrect — science must always allow room for both possibilities.”

Kim emphasized the importance of considering “new approaches even when they may later be proven wrong,” describing this as an essential part of the scientific process.

