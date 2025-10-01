Kacie signals doubts about Patrick during reveal on Love Is Blind season 9

Kacie from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Netflix)

Love Is Blind season 9 premiered on Netflix on October 1, 2025, bringing 32 singles from the Denver area into the pods to try and form connections without seeing one another.

Among the early storylines was the pairing of Kacie McIntosh and Patrick Suzuki. Patrick had initially formed a bond with Anna Yuan, but after Anna’s unexpected exit from the show, he shifted his focus to Kacie, who had been another strong connection in the pods.

Viewers watched them discuss topics ranging from insecurities about appearance to family acceptance.

Patrick was open about feeling vulnerable as an Asian man, while Kacie reassured him and said her family would be supportive.

Despite some concerns about her dating history, Patrick proposed, and Kacie accepted. However, their reveal, the first time they met face to face, introduced tension.

Although it began with a hug and kiss, Kacie’s behavior quickly felt hesitant as she repeated “How are you?” and described herself as “at a loss for words.” She soon left the reveal area alone.

Episodes 5 and 6 followed the fallout, with producers showing Kacie privately expressing doubts about whether her attraction to Patrick could grow.

Mixed messages at the reveal and after the engagement in Love Is Blind

The reveal scene between Kacie and Patrick opened with what looked like excitement, but soon shifted to uncertainty.

Kacie repeatedly told Patrick that he was “handsome” and that she was “feeling good,” but she also avoided eye contact and left the space quickly without the customary shared exit.

In her interview after the reveal, she said it was “such a relief,” but her tone appeared restrained.

At the women’s hotel, cameras caught a producer asking her to explain what happened. Kacie replied,

“He deserves someone better than me.”

When Patrick arrived to see her, she was already in tears, yet continued touching his face and smiling.

He asked her directly whether she was trying to break up with him, but she said she just did not want to go on the trip to Mexico.

She insisted her decision was not related to his appearance, adding that she loved him and wanted time away from the show.

Patrick responded by reassuring her that this would not change anything for them.

He promised to see her back in Denver, and she agreed to go to Mexico with him at a later date without cameras, creating more confusion about her intentions.

Private confession to producers reveals a different explanation in Love Is Blind

While Patrick believed that Kacie’s choice was about stepping away from the television environment, the footage shown to viewers offered a different picture.

About 45 minutes before she meets with Patrick, Kacie told producers off-camera,

“I just unfortunately don’t think my attraction to him is going to grow that much… it would be so unfair to him to have us go to Mexico and then tell him there that I just don’t think I could get there with him.”

This statement contrasted with what she said directly to Patrick. During their encounter, she continued to make out with him, whispered that she did not know if she would be there with him, and then stayed silent when he asked what she said. Patrick later told producers,

“I don’t think she’s gaslighting. You can tell we’re attracted to each other. It has nothing to do with physical attraction,” still unaware of her earlier confession.

He asked producers if she had given them any explanation beyond needing to go home, but did not receive clarity.

Episodes 5 and 6 of Love Is Blind ended on this unresolved note, leaving viewers to see in upcoming episodes how Patrick will react when he learns the full context of Kacie’s decision.

_____________________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.