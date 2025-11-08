Josh Hokit wins his UFC debut in just 56 seconds, calls out Valter Walker for his next fight

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 08: Josh Hokit poses for a portrait after his victory during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

Josh Hokit made his UFC match debut on November 8, 2025, with an impressive 55-second knockout. The former NFL player reportedly rushed his Brazilian opponent and fellow newcomer Max Gimenis and had the latter on the canvas within seconds of the fight.



He executed a right-hand hook, and the referee, Mark Smith, announced his victory. Hokit's 'victory at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas marks his seventh as a professional and his fourth knockout.

Hokit, the Incredible Hulk, wasted no time calling out heavyweight Valter Walker. The 27-year-old said in his post-match interview:

"I'm the talk of the town, the USA sound, the most profound," Hokit said. "The boy toy, the ladies' joy, the master of disaster, the truth-speaking pastor's pastor. ... I already stomped two Brazilians, and I'm looking for a third. Valter Walker, you absolutely suck."

More details about Josh Hokit as Valter Walker responds to the callout

Josh Hokit started in the NFL but pivoted to the UFC after failing to make it into a full NFL squad after his 2020 and 2022 efforts failed. In March 2023, Hokit began his MMA career with Bellator MMA and debuted at Bellator 300.



After a series of victories, Hokit featured in the ninth season of Dana White’s Contender Series in August 2025.

He fought Guilherme Uriel and won the fight via TKO in the second round. He also received a UFC contract from the President of the Fighting Championship, Dana White.

Valter Walker responded to Josh Hokit’s post-match challenge in a series of deleted tweets on X. Valter is the half-brother of light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker.

He has won his last four fights by heel hook submission. He has expressed his intention to face Hokit:

"Josh Hokit, I want you next. I’m gonna kick your head like a soccer ball and force you to respect Brazil and our culture, you piece of s—,” Walker added.

“One question, what shoe size do you wear?” Walker asked Hokit, teasing another heel hook submission."

