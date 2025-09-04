James Gunn's next Superman film Man of Tomorrow causes controversy years before release

Man of Tomorrow via @dcofficial

On September 3, 2025, James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, announced on X that Man of Tomorrow, the next chapter in his DCU Superman saga, will soar into theatres on July 9, 2027, accompanied by artwork of David Corenswet’s Superman leaning against Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor in a mech suit, hinting at an uneasy alliance.

The reveal, posted by Corenswet and Hoult on Instagram, has already stirred a flurry of controversy online, reigniting discussions as to James Gunn’s bright, optimistic outlook versus Zack Snyder’s more serious Man of Steel. Man of Tomorrow is a cultural war years before it’s released, with fans and critics battling over who Superman is.

It’s not just about controversy among the fans; Man of Tomorrow might provide a new outlook on Superman as a lens for a fractured society. Man of Tomorrow might explore online tribalism or global unity through Superman’s Kryptonian roots. Gunn referenced the direction of the sequel in an interview with Rolling Stone, stating-

“It’s with the group of characters we’ve met before, with Superman incorporated.”

This seems to indicate a character piece, perhaps examining the dynamic between Lex and Clark as a lens for social divides, offering a fresh and bold interpretation of hope in a polarised time, while also referencing Snyder’s exploration of Superman’s relative impact on society.

Man of Tomorrow controversy fueled by culture wars

The announcement of Man of Tomorrow has already heightened tensions with regard to Gunn’s asserted emphasis on Superman’s immigrant identity. In a July 2025 interview with The Times of London, Gunn remarked,

“Superman is the story of America… an immigrant who believes in kindness in an unkind world.”

This prompted criticism among some conservative commentators (notably Fox News’ Jesse Watters, who derisively noted Superman as an illegitimate depiction of “your preferred pronouns,” and Dean Cain, who criticised the “woke” narrative). However, Sean Gunn, who plays Maxwell Lord, told Variety,

“Superman’s immigrant story is what the movie is about… We love our immigrants.”

Man of Tomorrow sparks the Zack Snyder vs. James Gunn divide among fans

Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel (2013) reimagined Superman as a brooding, godlike figure, wrestling with his alien origins and humanity’s distrust, culminating in the polarising moment where Henry Cavill’s Superman killed General Zod. Gunn’s Superman (2025), however, embraced a colourful, comic-accurate tone, with Corenswet’s Clark Kent exuding kindness and hope, grossing $612 million globally.

On X and Reddit, Snyder fans label Man of Tomorrow a betrayal of Man of Steel’s gritty realism, with one X post calling it “a cartoonish sellout.” Gunn defenders counter that it honors Superman’s roots as a beacon of optimism, with a Reddit user praising, “Gunn’s Superman is the hero we need in this cynical world.” The divide intensified when Snyder fans planned to review-bomb Superman (2025), prompting Gunn to respond on Threads,

“Lol, I think we’ll survive,” dismissing the impact of “eight people” led by a vocal critic.

Man of Tomorrow is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on July 9, 2027. Streaming details are unannounced, though it will most likely be available on Max after its theatrical release.

Stay tuned for more such updates!

