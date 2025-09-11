James Gunn reveals Man of Tomorrow will see Lex Luthor and Superman team up to face a “much, much bigger threat”

James Gunn creates a universe where every story feels linked, and it somehow builds a connection between all of his DC universe films and series. So is his upcoming movie, Man of Tomorrow, where Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) and Superman (David Corenswet) are expected to team up.

Following James Gunn's announcement of a connection between Superman and Peacemaker Season 2, it is speculated that the series, in its upcoming episodes, will lay the groundwork for the plot of Man of Tomorrow, slated for release on July 9, 2027.

The director and CEO of the DC Studios has recently appeared on a SiriusXM radio program where he shared details about his upcoming movie, Man of Tomorrow. While speaking about Lex and Superman’s connection, he told host Howard Stern,

“It’s a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat. It’s more complicated than that, but that’s a big part of it. It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie. I loved working with Nicholas Hoult. I relate to the character of Lex, sadly. I really wanted to create something extraordinary with the two of them. I just love the script so much."

James Gunn has promised to create something ‘extraordinary,’ with these two; however, he clarified that Man of Tomorrow is not a sequel to the Superman film that premiered in July, but fans can expect many similar faces to appear again. The production of Man of Tomorrow is scheduled to begin in April 2026.

James Gunn has done the unthinkable, uniting Superman and Lex after years of bitter rivalry

James Gunn’s Superman Saga already has two movies lined up. Following the release of Superman in July this year, Supergirl, starring Milly Alcock, is expected to be released on June 26, 2026.

Set for 2027, Man of Tomorrow, the third film in the Superman Saga, will see something that nobody ever expected: watching Lex work with Superman!

The director and the two main actors had earlier shared comic book art by Jim Lee, Jorge Jimenez, and Mitch Gerads that showed Superman along with Lex Luthor in his famous green war suit.

James Gunn’s movies have always shown clearly that Superman and Lex are enemies, in which Lex has always used his villainous ways to destroy the Man of Steel. However, the duo is now going to be seen working together which might have stunned fans, especially moviegoers, but must not have surprised those who have read the comic books.

The duo’s connection has been rooted in the comic books and is now expected to be seen on screen. Superman and Lex have already teamed up in the past, where they fought against Terra-Man; they have even been members of the Justice Gang together, and in the “House of Brainiac” storyline, they worked together to fight against the Brainiac Queen, though their bonding was short-lived.

Gunn has already hinted that the villain in the Man of Tomorrow will be powerful enough to force Superman and Lex to join forces. If it’s not Brainiac, then it could be General Zod, which would connect back to the Kryptonian takeover story from Superman.

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman and Lex will probably still clash. After the movie was announced, Nicholas Hoult shared artwork showing the two fighting, which means they won’t be friendly the whole time.

With a long history of Lex and Superman, it will be exciting for the fans to witness them together in a tough situation and deal with a ‘’much, much bigger threat.’’