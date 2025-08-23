"It feels very young to me" - Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves on Rylie and Katherine's showmance

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves (Image via Getty)

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves recently shared her thoughts on the showmance between week six evictee Rylie Jeffries and his love interest, Katherine Woodman.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on August 22, 2025, Julie addressed their connection and said:

"It feels very young to me. Glad both Rylie and Katherine can watch the videos and get to see what their relationship looks like while stepping back for a moment."

Rylie had forged a deep bond with Katherine during his 42-day stay in the Big Brother house.

He was so invested in his showmance that he even contemplated marrying Katherine after the show ended.

Initially, Julie found the twosome's connection to be wholesome. However, as the show progressed, Rylie's possessive attitude toward Katherine became a point of concern.

The live feeds showed him dismissing Katherine's opinions, suggesting that he would be with her "forever" since their relationship was a "promise."

Such statements made viewers uncomfortable, as they demanded Rylie's elimination.

On August 21, 2025, Rylie was evicted by a 5-4 vote.

Big Brother host Julie hoped both Rylie and Katherine would utilize the time apart to understand what their relationship looked like.

Big Brother's Julie Chen Moonves opens up about BB Blockbuster, Rylie's long farewell, and more

Julie started by criticizing Morgan and Rylie's performance in the BB Block Buster, which took place in the August 21 episode.

The two were up against Mickey in a challenge where they had to roll a ball down a tilted platform and make it land in a slot with the highest score.

Rylie and Morgan had both scored a 29 out of 40 and locked that score with a minute still left on the clock. Mickey, on the other hand, had scored a 38.

"Rylie was distracted by Morgan, so he missed the fact that Mickey buzzed in with a near perfect score. At that point, he must not have been thinking clearly because he had a minute left to try and beat her [Micey's] 38!" Julie expressed.

As a result, Mickey earned immunity and removed herself from the block, leaving Rylie and Morgan at risk of going home.

Ultimately, Rylie was eliminated from the CBS show with 5 votes in favor of his eviction.

When asked about Rylie's farewell, which may be "the longest goodbye in Big Brother history," Julie said:

"You want to show the emotion and allow that to be great television drama. But then it turns a corner and becomes repetitive."

Since Rylie was taking longer than usual, Julie had to ask him to exit the house immediately without further delay.

Looking back on that, Julie mentioned that they had to "time the show," which was why she could not allow Rylie to continue saying goodbyes.

Even for Julie, it was a rare occasion. However, she stated that she had to step in because it would have taken time away from his exit interview.

Julie then commented on the Judges' alliance, which consisted of Rachel, Ashley, Will, Morgan, and Vince.

According to her, the alliance was not one to be taken seriously, as she felt the houseguests were floating from one group to another.

In Julie's eyes, the houseguests were disloyal and to whom even the final two deals meant nothing.

The Big Brother host concluded by stating that the contestants were giving a new meaning to the word floater.

Stay tuned for more updates.