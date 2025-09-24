Is the Panama Meteorite real or fake? Viral alien symbiote K25 Venomkin video debunked

The viral Panama meteorite alien (Photo: X/@DailyLoud)

The Panama meteorite alien is going viral on social media. The TikTok user @kinpanama shared that in August 2025, he reportedly found a meteorite rock in Panama, where he is from.

He regularly uploaded updates on the rock. He claimed that black root-like things were emerging from the rock. The black roots resembled the fictional character Venom.

Earlier this month, he updated that he kept the rock with the black growth inside a locked safe. The video showed the growth slowly moving. Later on, in more videos, the TikToker showed that the "alien" had grown in size. He even let it out and swim in water.

The videos were reuploaded on X by netizens, garnering thousands of views. Netizens believed that the black growth was supposedly an alien. It is known as the Panama alien on the internet.

BREAKING: This man allegedly found a meteorite in Panama and a life-form started growing from it so he locked it in a safe, only opening it occasionally to give people updates 😳 pic.twitter.com/hB1YHCvdwT — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 17, 2025

The viral videos are fake, as Reddit user u/JMdesigner has debunked them. They posted on the r/HighStrangeness subreddit, which is dedicated to debunking supernatural and paranormal claims.

On September 15, 2025, the user claimed that the black growth was made using polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS), a silicone-based polymer often used in medical implants, cookware, and industrial items.

The Reddit user stated that the "alien" moved because the polymer was mixed with hexane, causing it to swell and appear alive.

The Panama alien TikToker debunked rumors that he is a filmmaker

On September 23, 2025, Samson Crouppen interviewed the TikToker behind the viral videos. The three-minute-long brief interview was about his profession. Crouppen stated that some netizens called the viral alien videos fake and claimed that he was a filmmaker.

The Spanish TikToker said, through his translator, that he did not feel comfortable sharing his actual job. He also shared that he did not expect the videos to blow up the way they did.

He also said that he wanted to stay out of the spotlight and hoped that someday he could disappear from the internet.

The interview was then concluded with Samson Crouppen sharing in the comments that the TikToker had to leave and go to his job.

The comment section of the TikTok was divided. While some netizens claimed that the meteorite was supposedly a potato, others believed it was too soon to jump to conclusions.

Some users claimed that the video of the alien floating in water was allegedly generated with AI.

"We should refrain from jumping to conclusions or pushing a narrative we cannot yet prove. At the same time, we must be careful not to ignore the truth just because we don't want to believe it. Not everything is a hoax," one TikTok user wrote.

"Now he wants to be invisible really he wants to keep privacy come on really??!" another user commented.

"It is 100% fake... the so called meteorite was a potato spray painted silver... I mean come on people... the guys in black suits would be all over this guy... Instead they are laughing at you," another user wrote.

TikToker Kinpanama has not admitted that the Panama alien videos were fake. Stay tuned for more updates.