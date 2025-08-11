Is the Jessica Radcliffe Orca attack video real or fake? Viral footage explained

An Orca at the Oregon Coast Aquarium (Photo by �� Steve Starr/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

A TikTok video claiming a marine trainer, Jessica Radcliffe, was attacked and killed by an orca has been making rounds online.

According to the clips circulating on social media, the 23-year-old trainer was attacked by the orca (a killer whale) during a live performance at a marine park. Per the rumors, the gruesome attack was spurred by the trainer's menstrual blood, which had mixed with the water. Pictures circulating online suggested that the incident had been captured on camera. A separate video claimed Radcliffe was rescued by staff members but died 10 minutes later.

However, the Jessica Radcliffe orca attack video is fake, and no such attack took place. According to the International Business Times, there have been no credible reports confirming the same. This includes marine park statements, obituaries, and legal documents.

There is no marine trainer by the name Jessica Radcliffe found in records

The viral post also included pictures of a woman in a wetsuit being attacked by an orca as blood gushed from its mouth. Meanwhile, an AI-generated voiceover detailed the alleged incident.Citing Vocal Media, International Business Times reported that there was no marine trainer by the name Jessica Radcliffe. Further, the name did not crop up in a public database search, news search, or marine safety reports. According to Star, the viral footage did not elaborate on where the incident took place.

Notably, the pictures of Radcliffe getting attacked have been AI-generated as well. The outlet reported that there was no scientific evidence to support the menstrual blood theory. According to NOAA Fisheries, the orca is the ocean's top predator. The mammal is recognized by its black and white appearance. They are black on top with white patches on the bottom and near the eyes. Per Whales.org, it was dubbed the killer whale by ancient sailors after observing it hunt larger whale species.

While Jessica Radcliffe's orca attack is a hoax, it seems to borrow from real-life incidents involving the mammal and its trainers.

In February 2010, senior trainer at SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida, Dawn Brancheau, died after the orca, Tilikum, pulled her underwater during a show. Notably, Brancheau's death is one of three attributed to Tilikum (Daniel P. Dukes in 1999 and Keltie Byrne in 1991). These were the subject of the 2013 documentary, Blackfish, which questioned keeping orcas in captivity.

In December 2009, Alexis Martínez, a trainer at Loro Parque in Tenerife, Canary Islands, was attacked by another SeaWorld-owned orca, Keto. During a Christmas show rehearsal, Keto pulled him underwater and rammed him in the chest. Martínez died of internal bleeding and injuries.

According to Whales.org, as of August 2025, there are 53 orcas in captivity, of which 31 were born in captivity.