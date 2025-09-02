Is the Charles Moore Keisha Johnson missing person story real or fake? Viral claim about 2005 disappearance debunked

Missing man Charles Moore supposedly had been discovered as Keisha Johnson. (Photo: Facebook/@City of Blackshear, Pierce County)

A headline regarding a man named Charles Moore is going viral on Facebook. On August 30, 2025, the City of Blackshear, Pierce County, posted the story on its Facebook page.

They claimed that in Blackshear, Georgia, a woman named Keisha Johnson was arrested for prostitution and possession of cocaine. When the police officers took her fingerprints, they reportedly found out that they matched those of Charles Moore, the man who went missing in 2005.

The Facebook post stated that Keisha supposedly admitted that she was Charles Moore, and she went through cosmetic and sex change surgery to start a new life as her family would not accept her being gay.

The post also claimed Charles Moore left behind five children and a wife, who passed away after a few years. His four children accepted him as Keisha, with his oldest son refusing to consider him part of the family.

"'At first we thought our system was glitching,' officers stated. After a thorough investigation which involved questioning Johnson, it was confirmed Johnson is Charles Moore. Moore who went missing in 2005 in Patterson was presumed deceased after no evidence or leads had been discovered since his disappearance," the Facebook post stated.

The story is fake, as the Facebook page, which is shared in its About section, states that it creates parody and satirical posts. Charles Moore's pictures used in the post are AI-generated. More parody pages have reshared the story on the platform.

"This publication is satire and parody, not intended for minors, and protected by section 107 of the US Copyright Act of 1976. We are not liable for any physical, psychological, emotional, financial, or commercial damages resulting from this content," the page stated.

Similar to Charles Moore, Richard Hoagland abandoned his wife and kids and was found alive 23 years later

In 1993, Richard Hoagland called his wife, Linda Iseler, who was at work, to tell her that he was feeling unwell and going to the hospital. Hoagland left his two sons, Matthew and Douglas, along with his wife, and disappeared. His car was found at the Indianapolis International Airport. However, there were no records of him flying.

After Hoagland's disappearance, Linda lost their home and cars and had to sell their belongings. She told the media that the night he left, he called to tell her that he was unhappy with his life and wouldn't return. The last his family heard from him was when Richard sent his sons $50 birthday cards.

Linda Iseler eventually got remarried. In 2016, Detective Anthony Cardillo from Florida called her to inform her that Richard Hoagland had been found in Florida, using a new identity, with a wife and son.

Richard lived as Terry Symansky, a man who passed away in 1991. He found Terry's death certificate when he rented a room from Symansky's father. He then made a driver's license and a birth certificate from it, without the Symansky family's knowledge.

The family discovered this information when they used Ancestry.com and saw that Terry was supposedly alive. Richard Hoagland was arrested for identity theft. After serving two years in prison, he was ordered by the judge to pay $2 million in child support to Linda Iseler.

Stay tuned for more viral news similar to Charles Moore Johnson's missing person story.