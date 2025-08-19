Is Meryl Streep returning for The Devil Wears Prada 2? All about the actress and her role

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 14: Meryl Streep attends "Le Deuxième Acte" ("The Second Act") Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

The silver-haired queen of acting, Meryl Streep, is back in her proper stilettos for The Devil Wears Prada 2. This announcement provoked the fashion world that is buzzing louder than a Paris runway.

Filming began on June 30, 2025, in New York City, and at age 76, Streep returning to the iconic character she was nominated for an Academy Award in 2006 is groundbreaking. Meryl is seen in Miranda's cutting-edge rep as Streep was in a lilac blouse, brown leather skirt, and oversized sunglasses.

The release is set for May 1, 2026, and in The Devil Wears Prada 2, Miranda is leading a print media empire amid a crashing media industry against Emily Blunt's now-prescient Emily Charlton. Fans are already speculating: will Miranda’s sharp tongue still cut as sharp.

Meryl Streep's personal life explored

Meryl Streep, in July 2023, announced that she and sculptor Don Gummer, her husband of 45 years, are separating. This was a shock to many fans since long-term marriage is notoriously difficult in Hollywood. Streep and Gummer have four children together - Henry, Mamie, Grace and Louisa.

It turns out that they had already been separated and living apart for six years before announcing it.

According to sources close to Streep, it is usually a slow unravelling of long-term partnerships, with career and personal growth taken into consideration. "There wasn't any drama," a source told People. "They just grew apart."

Streep has not shared much on the topic and is mainly focused on her work and family. Fans might consider this separation will mirror her private strength and Miranda's strength altogether on the big screen.

The celebrated career of Meryl Streep

In 1992’s Death Becomes Her, three-time Oscar winner Streep demonstrated she had the comedic chops to play Madeline Ashton, a self-absorbed actress obsessed with maintaining her youth. Streep gave a campy, exaggerated performance that transformed what should have been a dark comedy into a cult classic when paired with Goldie Hawn and Bruce Willis’ performances.

Streep's capacity to juxtapose humor and pathos in this picture made clear that she was ready for the role played in The Devil Wears Prada, where she used wit like a weapon. Streep admitted to Variety that:

"I loved the challenge of playing someone so unapologetically awful."

The conversations about ageing in the film come back again as Streep, now in her late seventies, is still taking on Hollywood's favoritism for youth.

Meryl Streep's role in Mamma Mia! (2008) portrayed her talent of singing, dancing and entertaining the crowd in a silly musical. In the wedding scene, she almost knocked the audience out of their seats with her blistering version of "The Winner Takes It All".

Then she came back and did the whole thing again in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018) and shortly after her character died. This, however, got an unfavorable response from some critics. Some said, “Killing off Meryl was a mistake that Prada 2 won’t make again.”

This was because she is at the heart of Miranda Priestly and will be in the next sequel, too. Streep’s enthusiasm for Mamma Mia! gave us access to a more relaxed and constructive part of Streep, compared with the cold, disparaging Mesdames Miranda.

Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada was larger than life - a cultural phenomenon. Borrowing from Clint Eastwood's stony authority and the geniality of Mike Nichols, Streep drew up a mysterious villain, who was not afraid.

She received a Golden Globe for the performance. The sequel gives Streep an opportunity to dive deeper into Miranda's vulnerability and during a time when print media was in decline, which would allow her to expand on an already iconic character.

Meryl Streep will be seen once again in her role as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada 2. The film's release is scheduled for May 1, 2026.