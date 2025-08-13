Is Matthew Atkinson returning to The Bold and the Beautiful? Everything you need to know

Matthew Atkinson plays Thomas Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful

Matthew Atkinson left the cast of The Bold and the Beautiful after summer 2024. His character, Thomas Forrester, left LA to join his fiancée, Paris Buckingham. He had his son, Douglas, with him when they bid Hope and the rest of their family a farewell. Since the storyline left Thomas’s thread loose, fans hoped that he would return to the soap soon.

However, the new season of the long-running CBS soap did not list Atkinson’s name. As such, Thomas’s arc was left to lie low. Recently, Soap Opera Digest teased on August 12, 2025, that the actor will likely make another trip back to LA.

The article alluded to Atkinson’s social media post showed a short video of the actor playing “cornhole” in front of The Bold and the Beautiful studios. The actor captioned his video, “Second time’s a charm.” To answer the titular question, yes, Atkinson is possibly returning to B&B.

A glimpse at Matthew Atkinson's career

John Matthew Atkinson started his acting career at the age of 21. He started his acting career in 2009 with the movie, The Blind Side. He followed it up with four short films before working on the 2018 movie, Eruption: LA.

His television projects also started in 2009 as he made appearances on Drop Dead Diva and One tree Hill. Some other noteworthy television shows that Atkinson was part of include, The Young and the Restless, Jane by Design, Parenthood, NCIS: Los Angeles, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Everyone is Doing Great and many more.

Atkinson took over the character of Thomas Forrester from Pierson Fodé in 2019. He played it at a stretch till 2024, when he exited the soap.

The Bold and the Beautiful: A quick look at Thomas’s departure

Thomas is the eldest son of Ridge and Taylor. His siblings, Steffy, handles the family business as the CEO. He also has a half-brother, RJ. Atkinson’s Thomas arrived on The Bold and the Beautiful scenario when he returned home with his son. They came back after Caroline died. Thomas wooed Hope, believing her to be an ideal mother for Douglas.

While Hope formed a loving bond with Douglas, Thomas’s overtures caused a rift in their romance. To add to the complications, Thomas interfered in Hope’s reunion with her daughter. Moreover, he tried to force her to accept his apology. Brooke’s mediation sent Thomas down the cliff and landed him in a coma. Once out of his coma, Thomas admitted his actions in front of Ridge and left with his son in March 2024.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans saw Thomas and Douglas briefly return in July 2024 to announce his engagement with Paris. While Hope Logan yearned for a reunion with him, he disappointed her by leaving town again.

The Bold and the Beautiful: What story arcs may connect to Thomas’s return?

Since his last trip to town, many lives on the CBS daily soap have changed. Thomas’s mother is engaged to his father while the latter is pining for his destined lover and former, Brooke. Since Taylor is reluctant to let go of her man, Thomas may see the dark side of his mother.

Meanwhile, his sister is out of town with her kids after a life-threatening ordeal with her step-daughter. Incidentally, Steffy believes Luna is dead, but the latter is alive and being nursed back to wellness.

Elsewhere, Thomas’s presumed fiancée, Paris’s mother, Grace Buckingham is facing legal questions for fleecing billionaire Bill. Grace swindled money to pay her husband’s gambling debts to save Paris and her sister, Zoe.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to catch the drama surrounding Luna’s secret and Grace’s conviction.