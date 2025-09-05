Is Mark Zuckerberg suing Facebook's parent company? What we know as Indiana lawyer sharing the Meta CEO's name files lawsuit

Mark Zuckerberg has not responded to the lawsuit filed by the attorney of the same name (Image via Getty)

Reports of Mark Zuckerberg filing a lawsuit against Facebook have created headlines for some time. However, it has been confirmed that the Meta CEO has not sued the social media platform, and the person who has filed the case is a lawyer from the US, whose name is also Mark Zuckerberg.

While the Facebook creator has not responded to the confusion emerging from the similar names, the legal issue emerged from the attorney’s profiles being frequently shut down by the platform, claiming that he was imitating the founder, as per the New York Post.

The lawsuit was filed at the Marion Superior Court on September 2, 2025, making accusations of negligence and breach of contract against Meta. Notably, Mark’s verified accounts, which also included a separate page for his law firm, were reportedly removed by the platform in May this year.

Mark Zuckerberg told the New York Post in an interview that he believes that it is being done on purpose, despite that he feels like it is impossible. Mark said how the removal of accounts has impacted his work, as he mentioned:

“Normally you would say, well, it’s just Facebook and it’s not a big deal, but this time it’s affecting my bottom line because I was paying for advertising for my business to try and get clients. So they took my money, but then after they took my money, they shut me down for what they say is impersonating a celebrity, not using a true name and violating their community standards.”

The New York Post also stated that Mark tries to approach clients through social media platforms and spends a lot on ads on the same, while he faces competition from other local legal firms.

Meta has responded to the lawsuit filed by Mark Zuckerberg

The Indianapolis-based attorney has reportedly lost $11,000 while spending on ads on Meta.

Mark claimed that the shutdown issues started a long time back in 2010, and he had to follow a long process to resolve the same, such as submitting his details in the form of a license and more.

Mark Zuckerberg told the New York Post that sharing the same name has created problems for his law firm at the same time, as multiple Facebook users have reportedly contacted them to get help for their accounts.

Furthermore, the Department of Social and Health Services of Washington had allegedly filed a lawsuit against him five years ago on charges of financial exploitation.

Mark also stated that he wants the Meta CEO to meet him and apologize, as he stated:

“It’s the fact that they’re affecting my business now, you know, my clients can’t find me.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Meta told the New York Post that they are reviewing the lawsuit and are well aware of the fact that there cannot be only one Zuckerberg. The spokesperson shared more details by saying:

“We have reinstated Mark Zuckerberg’s account, after finding it had been disabled in error. We appreciate Mr. Zuckerberg’s continued patience on this issue and are working to try and prevent this from happening in the future.”

According to WTHR, the new lawsuit is seeking Meta to pay for the legal fees and the money spent on the ads so far by Zuckerberg.

The outlet stated that Mark’s email is full of Meta’s apologies over the last few years.

As of this writing, the other Mark Zuckerberg has not addressed anything about the latest lawsuit.