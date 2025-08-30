Is Beyond the Gates being shifted to another broadcasting channel in Canada? Details explored

Beyond the Gates has a new home in Canada

The newest CBS daily soap, Beyond the Gates, has a new home in Canada as per the latest shifting of hands in the North American nation. The soap airs on CBS in the locations that can avail the official US channel. In other areas such as Ontario, Niagara, and Halton regions, the soap was aired on CHCH.

However, Beyond the Gates moved from CHCH after the channel decided to pull out the soap from its schedule for 2025-2026. Paramount Global Content Distribution, which oversees distribution of the soap in international markets, spoke to Soap Opera Network on the new arrangements.

With CHCH pulling out of Beyond the Gates, the soap moved to CTV Drama Channel. Moreover, the streaming platform, Crave, landed the streaming rights to the soap for Canadian viewers.

As per the new arrangement, Friday, August 29, 2025, was the last date for CHCH to air a BTG episode. The soap will air its fresh episodes on CTV from Monday, September 8, 2025, at the US broadcasting time of 2 pm ET.

Beyond the Gates: A look at airing arrangements in the US and Canada

As viewers already know, the soap airs on CBS in the US and is available for streaming on Paramount Plus. Initially, CHCH landed exclusive broadcasting rights to the soap in Canada with no streaming options available.

As such, there was no streaming channel in Canada to offer the soap after its regular airing.

CHCH, the independent television network with offices in Hamilton, Ontario, serves the areas of Halton and Niagara while being available to Toronto residents on cable connection.

Moreover, CHCH also serves parts of the rest of Canada through digital and satellite broadcasts. Other areas of Canada that can access CBS avail of the scheduled airing of Beyond the Gates.

As mentioned before, with CHCH dropping the soap from its schedule, CTV and Crave fill up the void for Canadian viewers. Bell Media, the owners of CTV and Crave, confirmed that all the previous episodes of the soap will be available on Crave for streaming.

The platform will make latest episodes available from September 9, 2025, a day after it officially airs on CBS and CTV.

Incidentally, CHCH has not given any official reason for the change in scheduling. However, it will air re-runs of The A-Team, the 1980s NBC drama, from Monday, September 1, 2025, at the slot that previously aired BTG.

CHCH made the announcement on Thursday, as reported by TV Watercooler.

The CBS soap will also air repeats between September 1 to 5, 2025, for its US viewers before moving ahead its storyline from September 8, 2025.

As such, the Canadian viewers arranging for the switch in their channels from CHCH to CTV have time to prepare for the latest storyline.

Beyond the Gates: The September 2025 spoilers

As mentioned before, September 1 to 5, 2025, will see repeat runs of previously-aired episodes. The re-runs will include the episodes surrounding Nicole and Ted’s anniversary celebration and all the drama surrounding it.

The following week of September 8, 2025, will witness Kat and Jacob’s car accident. They seem to be hit by a truck.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will get into a perilous physical scuffle with Allison where the latter will wield a knife at her.

Elsewhere on Beyond the Gates, Ted will offer his house to Leslie as the latter looks for a place to buy near Vernon and Anita.

This will likely upset Nicole even more as she will mockingly applaud Ted as she walks away from him.

Tune in to Beyond the Gates to continue watching the drama surrounding the Dupree family and their friends on CBS, CTV, Paramount Plus and Crave.