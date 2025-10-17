“He has a past”: Internet reacts as Snoop Dogg backs LGBTQ+ youth after controversy, teams up with GLAAD and Jeremy Beloate

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 24: Snoop Dogg attends the 2025 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg has partnered with GLAAD in support of Spirit Day, an annual event that celebrates the LGBTQ community. "The Drop It Like It’s Hot" hitmaker donned a purple shirt in an interview with The Voice contestant Jeremy Beloate, as they discussed the challenges faced by members of the community and the importance of showing love to one another.

The rap icon said:

"It’s a beautiful thing that kids can have parents of all walks and be shown love, to be taught what love is…being able to have parents from all walks of life, whether it be two fathers, two mothers, whatever it is, love is the key.”

The rapper’s recent statements come after he publicly slammed the 2022 Disney movie Lightyear for featuring a scene about a same-sex couple.

In August 2025, Snoop appeared on the "It’s Giving" podcast and said that a kiss scene between two gay characters in the Lightyear movie threw him off and made him scared to go to the film:

“I’m like, scared to go to the movies. Y’all throwing me in the middle of shit that I don’t have an answer for… It threw me for a loop. I’m like, ‘What part of the movie was this?’ These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

Fans react as Snoop Dogg shows support for the LGBTQ community

@PopBase shared the news of the rapper’s collaboration with GLAAD and a quote from his interview with Beloate. One X user tweeted in response:

“Snoop’s message hits hard… but does it undo years of silence or past comments?”

Other Netizens shared the same sentiments, with some saying it is “way too late” for Snoop to make amends.

“It's way too late, I'm sorry. As a gay man I don't support them either but I would much appreciate uncle snoop was honest. He has a past,” an X user stated.

“Rap was 'too hard' for this kinda PR a few years ago. Now everybody suddenly remembers love and inclusion when the brand deals start calling,” another added.

“What's with the celebrities in Hollywood saying bigoted shit and then doing shit like this for damage control? EVERY. TIME,” a Netizen expressed.

Others defended Snoop, stating that his actions showed that he was apologetic about his earlier comments:

“Part of an apology is working with a reputable org to take accountability and spread awareness. He's doing just that, and y'all yell "damage control". He should be able to right his wrongs!! a Netizen stated.

“I'm gonna give him the benefit of the doubt as I see this as a chance to grow and learn,” another added.

“THIS is how you show you're learning and growing after you apologize to a community you hurt,” a fan explained.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.