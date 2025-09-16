"Always on the wrong side of the history": Internet reacts as Jamie Lee Curtis tearfully addresses Charlie Kirk's death

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the Los Angeles Premiere of MGM's Guy Ritchie's "The Covenant." (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Jamie Lee Curtis paid condolences to Charlie Kirk on the September 15, 2025, episode of the WTF Podcast. She told the host, Marc Maron, that she found the right-wing activist's views "abhorrent." However, he was a "man of faith," a father and a husband, and she prayed for him.

The statement was uploaded on X by the page Pop Crave. The statement garnered a mixed response from the social media platform users.

Jamie Lee Curtis grew emotional discussing Charlie Kirk’s murder on the ‘WTF’ podcast:



“I disagreed with him on almost every point I ever heard him say, but I believe he was a man of faith, and I hope in that moment when he died, that he felt connected with his faith. Even… pic.twitter.com/8hJdefHzrr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 16, 2025

While some appreciated Jamie Lee Curtis's honesty, others criticized her. One user (@live4ga) mockingly said that the actress was "always on the wrong side of the history," seemingly hinting at her past controversial remarks on Gaza.

"This woman is always on the wrong side of the history. Always lame & annoying," they wrote.

Netizens called out Jamie Lee Curtis for paying tribute and calling Charlie Kirk a "man of faith." They claimed the actress did not deserve her Oscar.

One user (@JoeMaristela) pointed out that in 2023, Curtis deleted a picture of Palestinian children after people noted that the kids were not Israeli, as she claimed.

"F**king tired of these people thinking that "faith" wrapped in the cloak of white supremacy makes them deserving of empathy. And also Jamie, that Oscar you didn't deserve belongs to Angela Bassett," one netizen wrote.

"Your noble sob story on the WTF podcast crumbles when you conveniently forgot your own 2023 Palestinian kids blunder, where you deleted that post hella quick," another X user wrote.

"We really need to stop with this religious bullshit, most Christians are horrible people but him being a "man of faith" earns him your respect? JLC is a gets dumber every day," another user added.

Some netizens praised the actress, saying her response was "acceptable" as she paid condolences even though she disagreed with his political views.

One user (@DeadMattBounce) complimented Curtis and said that no other left-wing actor has publicly denounced Charlie Kirk's assassination.

"This is one of the few truly acceptable responses. She made clear that she didnt like him or his beliefs, calling them abhorrent, while also saying no one should be assassinated. She held him fully accountable for actions that led to his death while still showing that she cared," one netizen stated.

"It's a very nice change that someone on the left actually didn't cheer for his murder. Good on Jamie Lee Curtis for doing this when no one else on the left will," another X user stated.

"That's a great and very respectable one. Disagreeing doesn't mean we should be hateful," one netizen added.

Jamie Lee Curtis compared the LA wildfires to the Gaza crisis

Earlier this year, when thousands of acres of land in LA were burnt during the wildfires, millions of people lost their homes and businesses. Jamie Lee Curtis was not directly affected. However, she donated $1 million for relief funds.

In January 2025, Jamie Lee Curtis said in a Q&A session for her film The Last Showgirl that the wildfires and the condition of the affected reminded her of Gaza or "one of these war-torn countries."

"My house tonight is still there, but I live in a different canyon. But the entire Pacific Palisades looks like, unfortunately, Gaza, or one of these war-torn countries where awful things have happened," she said.

This statement was heavily criticized as netizens called Jamie Lee Curtis tone-deaf for comparing two different situations.